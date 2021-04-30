Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong movie review: Louis Koo, Francis Ng in yet another police corruption drama by Wong Jing

3/5 stars

Veteran Hong Kong director Wong Jing continues his obsession with the city’s colonial-era history of police corruption in the 1960s and ‘70s with Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong.

A pragmatic, yet enjoyable spin on the legends of drug dealer Crippled Ho (originally Ng Sik Ho) and corrupt policeman Chui Lak (originally Lui Lok), it features real-life figures that he’s already brought to the screen in movies such as I Corrupt All Cops (2009) and Chasing the Dragon (2017).

With a Chinese title that suggests this is a thematic sequel to the 2009 movie, Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong tells a fictional story about investigators at the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) gathering evidence of Ho and Lak’s crimes by turning their long-term accomplices against them one by one.

Wong makes sure we know this by opening his film with the unusually prominent caption “This is a work of fiction”.

Incensed by the rampant collusion between Ho (played by Tony Leung Ka Fai, under somewhat unnecessary prosthetic make-up) and Lak (Francis Ng Chun Yu) that has brought chaos to the streets, lawyer Hank Chan (Louis Koo Tin Lok, also in another film opening on Thursday, Dynasty Warriors) and his buddy Nash Pak (Lam Ka Tung) become chief investigators in the ICAC’s founding team.

Chan and Pak begin by busting Ho’s drug trafficking business, only to find out how comprehensively it is protected by Lak’s public relations spin.

With the fledgling anti-corruption watchdog’s campaign to sway public opinions challenged by Lak, who initiates a strike by police, the ICAC investigators find themselves cornered into taking unprecedented measures … which, of course, lead to the customary mass brawls and shoot-outs.

Co-directed by Wong and Woody Hui Ngai Ming from a screenplay they co-wrote with Lui Koon Nam and Ronald Chan Kin Hung, the movie’s narrative is predictable yet undeniably engaging, and should satisfy viewers wishing to see yet another anti-corruption fantasy by Wong.

PHOTO: Facebook/Chinese Weekly 大马华人周刊

Among the capable ensemble cast, Leung and Ng’s understated turns as the notorious criminals add an unexpected sheen of melancholy to the proceedings.

For all the eye-rolls caused by Wong’s brash pronouncements of his pro-Beijing stance, it must be acknowledged that he is remarkably adept at appeasing China’s censors while telling a compelling crime story.

That he’s managed to avoid red tape, sneak in a quote from journalist Nabela Qoser to question the police’s conscience, and muse freely about the dying of the city’s old ways, shows just how far ahead in the censorship game he is.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.