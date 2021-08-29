One worked with Bruce Lee, the other with Michelle Yeoh: Hong Kong action film stars Nora Miao and Cynthia Rothrock

Hong Kong films have a legacy of action heroines that far outmatches those made in other countries.

Two of the female stars who gained a lot prominence were Cynthia Rothrock, an American fighter who made it big in Hong Kong in the 1980s, and Nora Miao Ke-hsiu, an accomplished martial arts actress with links to Bruce Lee.

Cynthia Rothrock

Cynthia Rothrock was an instant hit in Hong Kong when Yes, Madam!, her debut film, was released in 1985 – it also catapulted her co-star Michelle Yeoh to fame. Rothrock, unlike Yeoh, a former dancer, was a trained martial artist who had ended up in films by chance rather than design.

Rothrock grew up in Pennsylvania in the United States, and had become interested in martial arts at the age of 13 when the parents of a friend started running tang soo do classes. Tang soo do is a Korean martial art that has its roots in karate, and developed into the more well-known taekwondo.

She excelled at martial arts and was a five-time world champion in non-combat martial arts forms and weapons before moving into film. Today, she holds black belts in seven martial arts styles.

Rothrock was spotted by Hong Kong director Corey Yuen Kwai while giving an exhibition in California – Yuen was looking for a male martial artist to develop into a Bruce Lee-style star, but was impressed by Rothrock’s skills.

“I did some self-defence moves, I did some free sparring and I did some weapons – I hooked my twin swords together and started swinging them at the ceiling and all this plaster came down. After the audition, [Corey Yuen] decided to pick me,” she says on her YouTube site.

Rothrock moved to Hong Kong with little knowledge of the city and its movies, and no experience of filmmaking. Yes, Madam!, directed by Yuen, features hard-hitting action scenes, although the story meanders. “Yuen wanted everything to be so powerful, so strong. We got black and blue,” she says.

Although Rothrock quickly learned to adapt her timing to avoid injury, she still got hurt. A kick from Taiwanese actor Dick Wei caused a rupture in her inner ear, and a stunt man hit her on the nose with a sword. “I realised you could get killed on these movies … and you are going to get badly beaten and bruised. But you don’t give up, you just keep on doing it until you get it over,” she says on YouTube.

Yes, Madam! was such a big hit, Rothrock was offered a contract with film company Golden Harvest, leading to a five-year career in Hong Kong. “The fighting still holds up,” she says of the film. “There is wirework, but there is no CGI. It is purely martial arts people fighting, and that is what I love.”

Nora Miao

Nora Miao Ke-hsiu is usually mentioned in the same breath as Bruce Lee, having appeared alongside him in The Big Boss, Fist of Fury – in which she gave Lee his only screen kiss – and TheWay of the Dragon. But Miao was already a big star in her own right before working with Lee, having made her name in Hong Kong film director Lo Wei’s 1971 wuxia film The Invincible Eight, which also starred a then-unknown Angela Mao Ying.

“Miao has been widely publicised as the rarest talent discovered in years, and the remark was verified and approved by many film critics who went to the midnight show of the Golden Harvest Film The Invincible Eight,” wrote the Post’s Vincent Wong in 1971. “In the film, she took a very important role. Her appearance … outshone the performances of all the film’s male stars.”



Miao consolidated her success with Teddy Yip Wing-cho’s The Blade Spares None and Lo Wei’s The Comet Strikes, before her short scene as an ice-lolly vendor in The Big Boss, which was actually an unplanned guest appearance. Miao was visiting the set in Thailand when Lo Wei suggested that, as she was there, she take a small part in the film. Before appearing in Fist of Fury with Lee, she headlined another Lo Wei film, The Hurricane.

Miao had not planned to become a movie actress – she answered an open call for auditions that the newly formed Golden Harvest had put in a newspaper for fun, only enclosing her photo and an address. The company called her in for an audition and signed her up, along with Maria Yi and Angela Mao Ying.

“They hired an instructor, Tsui Chang Hok, to teach me [martial arts]. Every evening at Raymond Chow’s house, where he had a small garden, they taught me to fight. It was the basic sword-fighting moves … roll on the ground, or when being surrounded, how to roll, duck, and so on. They spent two months teaching me,” she said in a 1993 interview available on the recent Criterion Bruce Lee box set.

Miao was actually a friend of the Lee family, and had partied with Bruce’s brother Robert – the press speculated about whether Miao had a romantic dalliance with Robert, and later with Bruce. The actress was confident enough in her own abilities to decide not to appear in any Bruce Lee films after The Way of the Dragon, and turned down a role in his The Game Of Death.

“I thought, I didn’t need to be in his films all the time. I had already made some films of my own, and I was quite famous. I didn’t want people to think I wanted to get [more] famous through Bruce,” she said.

