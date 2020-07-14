Online reality TV show showcases Chinese rappers and hip-hop music

Rap Star, an online reality show which seeks to propel hip-hop music into China's mainstream and produce more hit songs in the genre, has been aired on livestreaming platform Mango TV since June 14.

By now, it has notched up around 700 million views on the platform, according to box-office tracker Maoyan.

Participants in the show have written songs covering topics that have touched people's heartstrings, such as the love and communication between parents and children, young rappers' constant pursuit of their dreams and best wishes for students who sat the national college entrance examination, or gaokao, last week.

Singer-songwriter Yuan Yawei, rapper Wang Linkai and other veteran rappers including Air and Ice have been invited to be the mentors in the show.

The show's chief director Yan Dianya said with the professional advice from the mentors, they hope that hip-hop music enthusiasts could step on a stage they're longing for and produce popular tracks.

"The show aims to dig out more creative hip-hop styles and bring a new generation of rappers to the public," Yan said.