Oscar contenders, Asian hits: 6 takeaways from Venice 2019

Comic book movies and film festivals can mix

While it's not the first comic book movie to play at a festival - the brooding X-Men spin-off Logan featured out of competition at the Berlinale in 2017 - Todd Phillips' Joker walked away with stellar reviews and, to the shock of some, the Golden Lion - Venice's top prize.

The film - in which Joaquin Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, a lonely professional clown who gradually morphs into Batman's nemesis - is a compelling work, far removed from the usual spandex-filled superhero fare.

But it still amazes that studio backers Warner Brothers had the confidence to offer the movie to Venice's selection committee. It was a gamble that paid off handsomely.

NO CLEAR OSCAR FRONT-RUNNER

In The Shape of Water, Spotlight and Birdman, the Venice Film Festival has managed to pick three of the past five Best Picture Oscar winners.