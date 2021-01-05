Oscars 2021 early predictions: Nomadland, Mank and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom to vie for top prizes

In the grand scheme of things, who will win big at this year’s Academy Awards may not be the most crucial subject.

But in a time of disruption, with the coronavirus pandemic delaying movie releases, shutting down productions and closing cinemas, there is something comforting about the impending return of Hollywood’s annual bout of backslapping, however frivolous it may seem.

Already, Covid-19 has forced the 93rd Oscars ceremony to move from late February to April 25 – the latest date in the calendar since the event was first broadcast on television in 1953.

The qualifying date for movies has been extended by two months, meaning any film released in the United States between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 is eligible for awards.

For the first time, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has also allowed streaming titles to qualify, even if they don’t play in movie theatres.

How the Oscars will unfold in April is a tantalising prospect. Will there be a live, socially distanced ceremony? The academy has explored the option of an in-person event, though surely this would mean a drastically reduced number of guests in the usually heaving 3,400-seater Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The very thought of A-listers like Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt sitting in the front row wearing masks is a strange one – but entirely fitting for the times we live in.

Nominations will be announced on March 15. Among this year’s crop of Oscar candidates, quirky movies usually elbowed to the sides by the might of the Hollywood studios’ marketing budgets could stand a chance.

This is not going to be a year when a Titanic or a Lord of the Rings arrives to hoover up all the awards going. After the studios hastily rearranged their releases in the wake of the spread of Covid-19, leaving huge gaps in the schedules, it’s time for the independents to shine.

Certainly, there has never been a better time for the two rival streaming giants, Netflix and Amazon Studios, to pick up some of the prestigious Academy Awards.

Netflix has several major contenders for best picture – including David Fincher’s 1930s Hollywood behind-the-scenes drama Mank , Aaron Sorkin’s tale of justice and corruption, The Trial of the Chicago 7 , and George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom .

Amazon’s One Night in Miami , the fictionalised account of a meeting between Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Cassius Clay, is also a strong contender.

Oddly, despite the perceived wisdom that this year belongs to the streamers, the bookmakers’ favourite for best picture remains Chloé Zhao ’s superlative Nomadland , a drama about a woman who takes to the road in her van after losing her husband, job and home in the 2008 recession.

The film is backed by Searchlight Pictures, the company now owned by Disney that, in the past, has produced several winners of Oscar’s top prize – including Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Years a Slave , Birdman and The Shape of Water .

Nomadland , starring two-time Oscar-winner Frances McDormand, already has a 97 per cent critical aggregate score on movie ratings website Rotten Tomatoes, the People’s Choice Audience Award at last year’s Toronto Film Festival and, most impressively, Venice’s Golden Lion award .

In the past, only one film directed by a woman – Kathryn Bigelow’s Iraq drama The Hurt Locker – has gone on to win the best picture Oscar.

The Chinese-born Zhao now seems destined to follow suit, while McDormand could well be the first woman to receive nominations for best actress and best picture (she’s a credited producer on Nomadland ).

The best actress race is intriguing, with first-time nominees, overlooked veterans and past winners all likely to be jostling for the prize. Viola Davis – who plays the titular role of the no-nonsense blues singer in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – is a deserved front-runner and could well add to her 2017 best supporting actress Oscar win for Fences .

British actress Vanessa Kirby is a marvel as a grief-stricken mother in Pieces of a Woman , and more than merits her first Oscar nomination. And Michelle Pfeiffer’s suicidal socialite in French Exit may just capture votes from older members of the academy for what would be her first nomination since 1992.

Vanessa Kirby in a still from Pieces of a Woman, for which she earned a best actress nomination.

PHOTO: Bron Studios

As for best actor, it seems to be a two-way fight between Anthony Hopkins, as an aged man sliding into dementia in The Father, and the late Chadwick Boseman, who died aged 43 last August of colon cancer.

Having already impressed last summer in Spike Lee’s Da Five Bloods, Boseman’s very final performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, playing an ambitious trumpet player opposite Davis, is sensational.

(From left) Chadwick Boseman as Levee, Glynn Turman as Toledo, Michael Potts as Slow Drag and Colman Domingo as Cutler in a still from Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

PHOTO: Netflix

If Boseman won, he would be only the third actor to be awarded a posthumous Oscar, after Peter Finch (Network ) and Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight ).

In the race for best director, there’s a very real possibility that the women might outnumber the men – with Zhao, Regina King (One Night in Miami ) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman ) all likely candidates. Fennell’s film, starring Carey Mulligan as a vengeful female, has maintained its critical momentum ever since it played in a pre-pandemic Sundance Film Festival a year ago.

Still, it would be hard to discount Fincher, whose sublime work on Mank , all set around the scripting of Citizen Kane , is like catnip for movie lovers.

Every year, even in one as bizarre as 2020, there are always outliers – smaller films that muscle their way through. So don’t be surprised if Eliza Hittman’s much-feted abortion drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always scores a nomination or two, with newcomer Sidney Flanigan worthy of a shout.

Perhaps the film that stands the best chance of stealing awards away from the bigger movies is Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari , the story of a Korean family living on a rural farm in 1980s Arkansas.

Inspired by Chung’s own childhood, and starring Korean actors Steven Yeun and Yeri Han, it has already been mired in controversy after the Golden Globes shut the film out of its best picture category, relegating it to best foreign language film for being largely in a language other than English.

Steven Yeun plays a South Korean immigrant in 1980s America in the film Minari.

PHOTO: Sundance Institute

It may yet score big with the academy – although whether it quite has the momentum that Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite managed last year remains to be seen.

Whatever happens, it’s going to be a unique Oscars ceremony.

The 93rd Academy Awards take place on April 25.

Our Academy Award 2021 predictions

Best picture: Nomadland

Chloé Zhao’s masterly look at recession-hit America, starring Frances McDormand, is that rare thing: a film that really is as good as everyone says it is.

Best director: David Fincher (Mank )

Academy voters love films about Hollywood, Fincher is regarded as one of the great contemporary filmmakers, and Mank is a thing of beauty. This surely is his time.

Best actor: Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom )

This would be no sentimental vote. Boseman’s work as an ambitious trumpet player is a searing performance that would be a serious contender in any year.

Best actress: Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom )

Hidden away under a fat suit and gold teeth, Davis gives a hugely powerful turn as Ma Rainey – further proof, if any was needed, that she’s at her peak right now.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman (left) and Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin in a still from The Trial of the Chicago 7.

PHOTO: Netflix

Best supporting actor: Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7 )

Funny, sharp and poignant, Baron Cohen deserves to win for his portrayal of real-life agitator Abbie Hoffman in Aaron Sorkin’s blistering 1960s-set courtroom tale.

Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies in a still from Mank.

PHOTO: Netflix

Best supporting actress: Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

She’s never even had a whiff of a nomination before, but Seyfried’s sizzling performance as actress Marion Davies could sweep awards season this year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.