Oscars 2022: Kristen Stewart on bringing Princess Diana to life in Spencer

The year 2022 is set to be a big one for Princess Diana watchers. Twenty-five years since she tragically died in a car crash in Paris, interest in the British royal has never been more intense.

Netflix show The Crown will return for its fourth season, with Elizabeth Debicki playing Diana in her final years as she divorces from Prince Charles. Before that, January’s Sundance Film Festival will premiere British filmmaker Ed Perkins’ The Princess, the first theatrical documentary about Diana that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “is certain to spark the wrath of the royal family”.

Arriving ahead of both is Spencer, the new film from Pablo Larrain, the Chilean director of such acclaimed titles as Neruda and No. Starring Kristen Stewart as Diana, the film, it’s fair to say, will be the most unique take yet on the People’s Princess.

Set across three days of Christmas 1991, when Diana joins the rest of the royal family for festivities at the opulent Sandringham country house, Spencer is entirely from Diana’s fragile perspective. “That’s something that hadn’t been made before,” Larrain says. “That allowed us to create our own space and our version and vision of Diana.”

Stewart, the 31-year-old former Twilight star whose remarkable transformation into Diana has positioned her as a front runner in the coming Oscar race, admits to being utterly intrigued by the princess’ “unknowable” personality.

“She was in this singular position … that nobody’s ever experienced before,” she says. “We can really only look from the outside in, but it is curious. It was a place that she really spent a lot of time trying to break out of. And so obviously, it’s like, ‘What were you running from? What was so horrible?’ It makes you really want to lean in and look inside.”

Larrain already has form in this arena, with his 2016 film Jackie, which starred Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy. Similarly, the film looked to get inside the head of the wife of former US President John F. Kennedy following the infamous 1963 assassination of her husband. “I don’t think I’d ever have been interested in doing this movie if I haven’t done Jackie first,” Larrain says. “One thing led to another.”

Perhaps bolstered by the success of Jackie , which was nominated for three Oscars, he came up with the idea of a Diana movie. Scripted by Steven Knight, the British writer behind the hit BBC show Peaky Blinders , the result is more fable than fact.

“It’s an imagining,” Stewart says. “There are things that we learned, there are facts that we know, but primarily, it was allowing her spirit and her soul to wash over us. And I think Steven Knight, he did write an extremely precise script. I don’t know what his relationship is to the idea of the royal family. I don’t think [the film] really professes to have a distinct side or perspective.”

Spencer does not aim to demonise the British royals, although they are very much kept at a distance. The Queen (Stella Gonet) speaks just a couple of lines to Diana; the others – Prince Philip (Richard Sammel) and Princess Anne (Elizabeth Berrington), Prince Andrew (Niklas Kohrt) and Prince Edward (Matthias Wolkowski) – melt into the background.

Only Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) is permitted a couple of scenes with Diana, who becomes increasingly isolated as the Christmas celebrations unfold. Rather, the film concentrates on her relations with the staff – including her dresser (Sally Hawkins) and the head chef (Sean Harris).

“She was very well known to give friendship with people from the staff, whether it’s the dresser, the cook or others over the span of her life inside of the family,” Larrain says. “Throughout those friendships, we get to know more [about her than we ever would] in front of other members of the family. The true Diana would come up in those conversations, in those relationships.”

The film also suggests Diana found a kinship with Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII. Boleyn was executed in 1536 for treason but in Spencer, Diana believes she sees her ghost. Similarly, Stewart felt Diana’s presence when she was filming, even if she was just fantasising that her character was alongside her. “It did feel – for lack of a more defined term – spiritual,” she says.

While Stewart, who was born in 1990, was only just old enough to remember Diana’s death and the outpouring of grief that followed, playing her had a profound effect.

“In a really base way, she makes you want to be a better person,” she says. “She has such an ability to reach out and, unabashedly and in completely earnest [way], touch people, literally. There’s something about her that feels so disarmingly casual and genuinely caring. She was such an empath.”

Although true, the Diana of Spencer is also at a low ebb. She is suffering from bulimia and even self-harms in a shocking scene that truly lays bare the anguish she was feeling.

“It was always in Steve’s script,” says Larrain, who didn’t flinch from showing these distressing and destructive acts. “It’s relevant, but it’s not the heart [of the film]. [They are] a consequence of her mental crisis.” What he wanted to do was show why she felt so alone, so damaged, he says.

“What is interesting is that she could have walked out of that house at any given time, before she did,” he adds. “That doesn’t mean it was easy to do, but she could have. It’s a place that’s very hard to leave. But there isn’t a lock on the door. She could always freely walk and leave. And she didn’t do it up until the point where the movie takes place.”

If Spencer is really about Diana reclaiming her own identity, even fighting her beleaguered corner, it’s also a film about the power of parenthood. Her interactions with her young sons William (Jack Nielen) and Harry (Freddie Spry) are among the film’s most touching.

“I think the strongest part of her is when she was a mom,” Stewart says. “There was an unconditional element that felt firm and solid and she was so the centre tent pole of that. There was nothing that could shake that, whereas everything else in her life was so tenuous.”

Larrain concurs. “I think she understands that an essential element of her identity is the fact that she’s a mother of those boys.”

It was only something Larrain realised as he was making the film, watching Nielen and Spry playing between takes. “Sometimes you discover the movie as you make it. And thanks to that process, and those incredible, beautiful kids, I discovered that we were making a movie about motherhood.”

In this time of remembering Diana’s life, a quarter of a century after her death, perhaps her love for her boys was the most profound thing of all.

