Our Blues: Stars align for rich and romantic ensemble K-drama

This article contains minor spoilers.

With the cherry trees in full bloom, spring is well and truly in the air, and ushering in the fragrant new season in grand fashion is the Korean drama series Our Blues.

From revered writer Noh Hee-gyoung, known for tender, character-driven dramas such as Dear My Friends and Live, this ensemble romance is set on the South Korean holiday island of Jeju.

The combination of cast and writer has made the show a sure-fire hit straight out of the gate, with the highest premiere rating of any cable-TV drama shown in South Korea this year.

Lee Byung-hun is back as a small-screen lead for the first time since Mr Sunshine, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's Shin Min-a looks to have picked another hit, and Kim Woo-bin makes his long-awaited return to acting, five years after being diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer; now recovered, Kim was last seen in the 2016 film Master.

But while these three big names, and others, are already dancing around the fringes, Our Blues begins its overlapping tales of romance, reminiscent of the film Love Actually, with that of Choi Han-su (Cha Seung-won) and Jung Eun-hui (Lee Jung-hyun).

Choi is a bank manager in a city on the Korean mainland, who is struggling to keep the wolves from the door as he drives himself into debt paying for his daughter's training to become a pro golfer in the US.

He's transferred to a branch in Seogwipo on Jeju Island, his hometown, where he reconnects with his first love, Jung, who has made a fortune as an earthy fishmonger.

Soon after we first meet Choi hustling on the street, he stubs his toe so seriously that he's forced to peel off a broken nail and walk around the bank in a sandal, surely a nod to Cha's perpetually sandal-wearing, eczema-suffering lawyer in last year's One Ordinary Day.

Lee Jung-eun (left) and Cha Seung-won in a still from Our Blues

PHOTO: Netflix

While Choi nurses his stubbed toe, in episode two, after welcoming Jung to his flat, he fusses over her cut finger, which she injured slicing off fish heads.

Choi dresses her minor wound, which might seem like a touching gesture except that we already know he's seriously considering a renewal of their relationship — to get his hands on some of her money.

Although for different reasons, one financial, the other emotional, Choi and Jung are both wounded animals, and when pushed to the edge, a wounded animal thinks only of self-preservation.

We can see what that means for Choi, but how will Jung-hui react if and when she finds out she's being led on by her childhood crush?

While this story, which will soon include Jung-hui's friend Go Mi-ran (Uhm Jung-hwa), who is also about to return home from the mainland, takes up the lion's share of Our Blues' first two episodes, we also get a look at the rest of the community, catch hints of other love stories or witness the seeds of new romances sprouting.

These include one involving Lee Young-Ok (Han Ji-min), one of Jeju's famous haenyeo divers (women who go below the waves to harvest seafood and seaweed), a bright young woman who also moonlights at a small eatery.

The handsome but somewhat taciturn captain of her boat is Park Jeong-joon (Kim Woo-bin), who is clearly interested in Young-Ok but isn't sure if her behaviour towards him is part of her flirty demeanour or something more intentional.

Shin Min-a (left) and Lee Byung-hun in a still from Our Blues.

PHOTO: Netflix

Then there's Lee Dong-seok (Lee Byung-hun), another Jeju native who drives a truck around the island selling wares and produce. Local viewers will get a kick out of seeing superstar Lee recording the names of items for his loudspeaker, just like the recorded merchant's voices that drift in and out of earshot as the little trucks totter up and down the island's streets.

Lee, who we meet dozing behind the wheel on the ferry, has a nasty temper behind his outgoing salesman persona, which a group of middle-aged local women soon discover as he throws a tantrum upon hearing that they've been buying from another truck.

He shows similar behaviour in a flashback from seven years earlier. The scene begins in idyllic fashion, with Lee behind the wheel of a red convertible, which is tearing across a beach at night, with the beautiful and beaming Min Seon-ah (Shin Min-a) by his side.

It's worth mentioning that Lee and Shin last shared the screen 17 years ago in the action noir classic A Bittersweet Life.

Cha Seung-won in a still from Our Blues.

PHOTO: Netflix

As dawn breaks Lee leans in for a kiss, after which Min becomes reserved and decides she wants to go home. Lee, who feels entitled to more, doesn't respond well and displays somewhat toxic behaviour, which the show does point out as a character flaw.

The beautiful Jeju location and wonderful performances, aided by Noh's naturalistic dialogue, make Our Blues an easy ride that gets off to a strong start. The Choi and Jung storyline is quite compelling, mixing nostalgia with life's disappointments.

Hopefully the coming weeks will unspool tales that are just as engrossing in the series' other threads.

Lee Jung-eun in a still from Our Blues.

PHOTO: Netflix

Our Blues is streaming on Netflix.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.