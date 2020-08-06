Our favourite Seo Yea-ji fashion moments in K-drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay

As most of us are stuck home due to Covid-19, we're always on the lookout for the next Korean drama to binge-watch.

This year alone, we had big hits with Crash Landing On You, Itaewon Class, The World Of The Married and the recently concluded The King: Eternal Monarch that starred Goblin's Kim Go-eun and Lee Min-ho.

Our latest obsession? Romantic comedy It's Okay To Not Be Okay starring Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Yea-ji that is currently airing in South Korea and on Netflix.

The show follows the lives of a psychiatric ward nurse (Kim) and a famous children's book author (Seo) and the relationship between the two as they heal each other's emotional traumas.

Besides the unique plotline and unconventional cinematography, Seo's fashion is another reason to stay glued to the series. Keep reading to find out why we're totally obsessed with her style.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Piaget Sunlight chain earrings

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Piaget

She dresses up a casual floral dress with earrings that matches her elegance. The earrings are made of 18K rose gold and set with 170 brilliant-cut diamonds.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Fendi PF20 Women’s Look 41

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Fendi

In ep 14, Mun-yeong wore a shirt and dress combo from Fendi’s Prefall collection in her home after finding out something that would change her relationship with Gang-tae.

Seo Yea-ji wearing a black dress

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix

We were first introduced to our female lead with an all-black ensemble, which immediately signalled to us her cold yet elegant disposition.

The blazer-style dress matched with her immaculate makeup (look at those red lips!) and sleek, soft wavy tresses were enough to get us enthralled.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Givenchy GV3 bag

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Givenchy

In the same opening scene where our lead was having a meal at her favourite restaurant, we also caught a glimpse of the black Givenchy GV3 bag on the table.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Jimmy Choo Fira 100 heels

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Jimmy Choo

To finish her sophisticated, Seo tapped on a pair of black stilettos from Jimmy Choo. The design is part of the Evening Edit collection and incorporates delicate tulle set against a suede construction and a dainty velvet bow.

This versatile design is great for both evening or party events.

Seo Yea-ji wearing black puff sleeve dress

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix

In the scene where the male and female leads meet at a hospital, Seo was wearing a black puff sleeve dress.

If you look closely, you’ll see intricate rose details on the material and golden buttons on the cuffs that add elegance to the overall look.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Projekt Produkt SC7 sunglasses

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Projekt Produkt

Seo is blessed with an oval face shape, widely considered to be the perfect silhouette, which makes her great to pull off oversized sunglasses.

Her petite face matched with the Projekt Produkt SC7 sunglass made her look even slimmer. The butterfly shape-like sunglasses also aids the cheekbones to look more prominent.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Magda Butrym Le-Havre dress

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Magda Butrym

After changing into a floral body-hugging dress filled with complicated patterns and attention-grabbing colours, our lead looked even more imposing and confident.

The ruffled detail and oversized bow detail on the shoulders isn’t a look that everyone can pull off, yet Seo was able to execute it flawlessly.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Gianvito Rossi heels

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Gianvito Rossi

To offset the stunning and dramatic dress, Seo opted for a muted yet impactful towering gold stilettos from Gianvito Rossi to complete her look.

It is a good choice as it showed off her lean, long gams.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Playnomore Micro Candy handbag

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Playmore

The final piece of the look was the Micro Candy mini handbag from South Korean fashion label Playnomore.

We love how the bag looks playful and cute while being modern and chic.

Seo Yea-ji wearing a blazer dress

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix

We saw how impressive and powerful the lead was in the first two episodes. Seo donned a sharp black blazer dress with two-button rows.

The cinched waist silhouette further accentuated her slim figure.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Bottega Veneta boots

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Bottega Veneta

The black dress paired with knee-high stockings and Bottega Veneta oxford boots bolstered her steely personality and imparted an almost schoolgirl vibe.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Prada heels

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Prada

At the end of episode 2, we saw Seo step out with a pair of red Prada pumps.

We saw many scenes featuring the pair, with the vibrant colours and modern silhouette further amping up her glam factor.

Seo Yea-ji wearing vintage Dior dress

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Dior

This indigo vintage Dior dress is based on the brand’s classic umbrella-shaped skirt and tapered waist to make the body look slender and svelte.

The body-hugging cut matched with her crisp updo further played up the retro charm.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Honghol Avant Diva sunglasses

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Honghol

Honghol is well-loved among the fashionable set in South Korea and is fronted by The World Of The Married‘s Han So-hee. The cat-eye shape is totally fitting with her vintage-inspired dress, don’t you think?

Seo Yea-ji wearing Eenk robe

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Eenk

Your loungewear doesn’t have to look shabby and slouchy. Take a leaf from Seo’s comfy chic robe from South Korean label Eenk.

It is made of silk and features the brand’s signature print.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Minjukim jacket

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Minjukim

As the story progresses, Seo puts on different styles of clothing that show off her fashion range.

Here, she sports a white ruffled Minjukim jacket that adds a touch of femininity and romanticism to her usual cold exterior.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Loewe Obi belt

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Loewe

This khaki Loewe Obi belt not only cinches the waist, but it also adds structure and another design element to her ensemble.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Joy Gryson Margo handbag

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Joy Gryson

Her richly textured look is juxtaposed against the understated and clean Joy Gryson Margo bag that adds a touch of softness while being practical.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Honghol Etoile sunglass

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Honghol

The third pair of sunnies we see on the show is the Etoile from South Korean brand Honghol.

Unlike the previous two, this has a more angular silhouette that adds structure to her soft, rounded facial features.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Magda Butrym Siena dress

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Magda Butrym

This stunning black dress is from the same label as the vibrant floral dress – Magda Butrym.

We love the ruffled details along the neckline and arms as it lends a vintage quality.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Moynat Tango handbag

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Moynat

Simple and sophisticated are best used to describe the Moynat Tango handbag that Seo is carrying her.

The boxy shape against the curved metal handle and arched buckle makes the bag a stylish must-have item.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Gianvito Rossi 105 heels

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Gianvito Rossi

A simple black stilettos got elevated by Gianvito Rossi with the use of intricately cut ruffle details.

It also further added dimension and texture to the outfit.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Zimmermann Peggy dress

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Zimmermann

In episode 4, we see a different side to Seo.

The cold witchy exterior was melted with the pure white lace Zimmermann dress and was replaced with a fairy goddess-like quality.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Alexander McQueen The Story bag

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen’s The Story handbag was chosen to complete her ethereal look. The masterful construction of raffia, leather and metal alongside the top handle design echoes elegance.

Seo Yea-ji wearing Burberry Scarf-tie 100mm heels

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix, Burberry

Shoes are imperative to complete any look. Here, our lead wore a Burberry lace-up heels that added a touch of summer vacation wear.

This article was first published in ICON.