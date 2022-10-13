'Overbearing man': Cancelled Chinese drama's misogyny speaks to wider problem of female objectification in China's pop culture

A Chinese TV series about the careers and love lives of four men in their 30s was pulled from the country's streaming platforms on Sept 26 after a wave of backlash on social media, in which commenters accused the show of being misogynistic and sexually derogatory.

In one episode of Gentlemen of Eastern 8th – staring and produced by Chinese actor Zhang Han – the line "injured women are the most terrible animal, they have been bleeding for 10,000 years, yet they won't die" enraged some netizens, who regarded it as a dig at female menstruation.

Various other interactions between the male and female characters in the Shanghai-set romantic drama were also called out for having strong sexual undertones.

"It's hard to believe that this was produced in the 2020s," says Lesley Lu, a 26-year-old Beijing resident working in international public relations.

"The very fact that it can be broadcast makes me wonder about the overall level of education of the Chinese entertainment and film industry."

On Douban, a Chinese social media platform and review site, Gentlemen of Eastern 8th scored an abysmal 2.1/10, with 96.9 per cent of the reviewers rating it just one star.

"In addition to lumping women into the traditional male perspective, there is almost no reflection of their real emotion," wrote one reviewer.

Due to the overwhelmingly negative response to the show, all promotional activities on social media ceased on Sept 6, just one week after the series' debut – but this move did little to stop the online lambasting.

In an episode released on Sept 8, a scene in which Zhang's character accidentally unclips the bra of the female lead reignited discussions about the series' objectification of women.

Five days later, a leaked video showed Zhang placing his hand on female actor Wang Xiaochen's chest while filming a hugging scene.

The video subsequently drew the attention of the country's state-owned media.

"The controversy over the suspected disrespect for women caused by Zhang Han's hand hit a sore spot with the audience," one of the official accounts from the state-owned newspaper People's Daily said in the wake of the leaked video.

"[Gentlemen of Eastern 8th is] a drama that vaguely labels and materialises urban women, and plots [in the series] are far removed from the actual [lives of the] male population," it added.

China's official China Women's News also criticised the series on Sept 22.

The authoritative Chinese women's newspaper condemned the series as "outdated, biased, and discriminatory". It also said the drama committed "four sins", namely "objectification of women, sleaziness, pornography, and exaggerated characterisation".

"The women are independent and self-reliant, single-minded in their careers. Men, love, and marriage are not all they live for," the newspaper said.

The producers of the show have so far not made an official statement.

Zhang is a famous actor in China, known for his starring role in Let's Watch the Meteor Shower – a 2009 TV series based on the famous Japanese romantic manga Boys Over Flowers.

In the show, Zhang's character is an overbearing high school student who is in love with a girl from an average family.

His on-screen "successful but overbearing man" persona has more or less defined his acting career since.

"Overbearing [male] figures are heavily self-focused and indulge in their own world of ego," says Shao Yanjun, a Chinese literature professor at Beijing's Peking University.

"The so-called 'love between the dominant man and an ordinary woman' trope has become a platform for men to show off money, power and masculinity, and to become bullies to the weak."

In Gentlemen of Eastern 8th, Zhang's role has once again played into this dynamic, according to more than a few netizens.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.