Park Bo-gum to enlist for military service

Earlier this month, Park Bo-gum’s agency Blossom Entertainment made an announcement regarding the South Korean actor’s potential military enlistment later this year.

It confirmed his enlistment yesterday with the following statement:

"Actor Park Bo-gum has been accepted as a cultural promotion officer for the navy, and will be enlisting on August 31, 2020.

"Before he enlists, he will wrap up filming for the movie Wonderland and drama Record of Youth.

"Please support Park Bo-gum so that he can complete his military duties in good health."

The 27-year-old first rose to fame after playing roles such as a psychopathic lawyer in Hello Monster (2015), a genius Go player in Reply 1988 (2015–2016) and a free-spirited man who falls for an older woman in Encounter (2018).

He is the first ever actor to top the Korea Power Celebrity list by Forbes.

Conscription in South Korea requires male citizens between the ages of 18 and 28 to perform compulsory military service.

