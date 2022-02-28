Park Min-young, NCT's Doyoung, Kim So-yeon: The latest in K-drama casting

A Chinese star wades into the busy Korean drama market, a hit show returns with a new leading lady and the K-drama landscape welcomes a new face from K-pop in our latest round-up of K-drama casting news.

Fan Bingbing is set to appear in a Korean drama for the first time. The Chinese star recently completed filming a role in the upcoming drama Insider.

Korean broadcaster JTBC is keeping the nature of Fan’s role and the extent of her participation in the 16-part drama under wraps at present.

The action-drama stars Kang Ha-neul (When the Camellia Blooms) as a rookie lawmaker who finds himself in prison after an investigation, and Lee Yoo-young (Dr Brain) as a successful businesswoman.

Fan, who recently ended a four-year hiatus after starring in the Hollywood film The 355, previously appeared in the 2011 Korean film My Way . Insider is due to air in the first quarter of the year.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2

Kim So-yeon, known for her leading role as the villainous soprano Cheon Seo-jin in The Penthouse, is set to play the lead female role in the upcoming second season of Tale of the Nine-Tailed .

Kim So-yeon in a still from The Penthouse season 3.

PHOTO: Netflix Replacing previous female lead Jo Bo-ah, Kim will play Ryu Hong-joo, a new character who is described as an unparalleled beauty who runs a top restaurant and is also one of the four mountain gods on the Korean peninsula.

She will join Lee Dong-wook and Kim Beom, who will both reprise their existing roles. Late last year the show received a two-season renewal, a rarity for a Korean drama.

Wax Doll

Mr. Queen star Shin Hye-sun may have found her next drama role, as reports suggest that she has been offered the leading role in the forthcoming show Wax Doll (translated title).

Shin Hye-sun in a still from Mr Queen.

PHOTO: Viu Following the explosive popularity of the period hit Mr Queen, Shin has been in heavy demand. She is currently shooting the action-comedy film Brave Citizen (translated title) and has also been offered leading roles in other dramas. No other details about Wax Doll have been revealed for the moment. To X Who Doesn’t Love Me

Doyoung, a member of the popular K-pop boy band NCT, is set to make his drama debut in the upcoming TVING series To X Who Doesn’t Love Me (translated title). Joining him as a lead on screen will be Han Ji-hyo, in her first lead role following supporting parts in Work Later, Drink Now and the second season of Hospital Playlist .

Han will play a young woman suffering from low self-esteem whose life completely changes after getting her hands on a magical notebook. Doyoung will play her best friend, who is also the only person who knows the secret behind the notebook.

To X Who Doesn’t Love Me is scheduled to air this coming June.

MonWedFriTuesThursSat

Currently enjoying a popular return to the screen opposite Song Kang in Forecasting Love and Weather, Park Min-young may be returning quickly to set as reports suggest she is in talks for a leading role in the upcoming tvN drama MonWedFriTuesThursSat (translated title).

Also offered a lead role in the drama is Yoo Yeon-seok, who is coming off the success of two hit seasons of Hospital Playlist .

Park Min-young in a still from Forecasting Love and Weather.

PHOTO: Netflix The series, which will be jointly produced by CJ ENM and Studio 605, will focus on a service provider that rents out wives to single men looking to project a family image at special events, such as marriages and school reunions.

Park will play a woman who poses as these wives, a job she diligently pursues from Monday to Saturday, though she is adamant about keeping Sundays for herself.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.