Park Min-young, NCT's Doyoung, Kim So-yeon: The latest in K-drama casting

A Chinese star wades into the busy Korean drama market, a hit show returns with a new leading lady and the K-drama landscape welcomes a new face from K-pop in our latest round-up of K-drama casting news.
Fan Bingbing is set to appear in a Korean drama for the first time. The Chinese star recently completed filming a role in the upcoming drama Insider.
Korean broadcaster JTBC is keeping the nature of Fan’s role and the extent of her participation in the 16-part drama under wraps at present.
The action-drama stars Kang Ha-neul (When the Camellia Blooms) as a rookie lawmaker who finds himself in prison after an investigation, and Lee Yoo-young (Dr Brain) as a successful businesswoman.
Fan, who recently ended a four-year hiatus after starring in the Hollywood film The 355, previously appeared in the 2011 Korean film My Way . Insider is due to air in the first quarter of the year.
Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2
Kim So-yeon, known for her leading role as the villainous soprano Cheon Seo-jin in The Penthouse, is set to play the lead female role in the upcoming second season of Tale of the Nine-Tailed .
Replacing previous female lead Jo Bo-ah, Kim will play Ryu Hong-joo, a new character who is described as an unparalleled beauty who runs a top restaurant and is also one of the four mountain gods on the Korean peninsula.
She will join Lee Dong-wook and Kim Beom, who will both reprise their existing roles. Late last year the show received a two-season renewal, a rarity for a Korean drama.
Wax Doll
Mr. Queen star Shin Hye-sun may have found her next drama role, as reports suggest that she has been offered the leading role in the forthcoming show Wax Doll (translated title).
Following the explosive popularity of the period hit Mr Queen, Shin has been in heavy demand. She is currently shooting the action-comedy film Brave Citizen (translated title) and has also been offered leading roles in other dramas. No other details about Wax Doll have been revealed for the moment.
To X Who Doesn’t Love Me
Doyoung, a member of the popular K-pop boy band NCT, is set to make his drama debut in the upcoming TVING series To X Who Doesn’t Love Me (translated title). Joining him as a lead on screen will be Han Ji-hyo, in her first lead role following supporting parts in Work Later, Drink Now and the second season of Hospital Playlist .
Han will play a young woman suffering from low self-esteem whose life completely changes after getting her hands on a magical notebook. Doyoung will play her best friend, who is also the only person who knows the secret behind the notebook.
To X Who Doesn’t Love Me is scheduled to air this coming June.
MonWedFriTuesThursSat
Currently enjoying a popular return to the screen opposite Song Kang in Forecasting Love and Weather, Park Min-young may be returning quickly to set as reports suggest she is in talks for a leading role in the upcoming tvN drama MonWedFriTuesThursSat (translated title).
Also offered a lead role in the drama is Yoo Yeon-seok, who is coming off the success of two hit seasons of Hospital Playlist .
The series, which will be jointly produced by CJ ENM and Studio 605, will focus on a service provider that rents out wives to single men looking to project a family image at special events, such as marriages and school reunions.
Park will play a woman who poses as these wives, a job she diligently pursues from Monday to Saturday, though she is adamant about keeping Sundays for herself.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.