Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee and Wi Ha-joon join period horror show; Apple TV+ series Dr Brain set for season 2 - K-drama casting latest

The 2022 release calendar is starting to fill up after the Lunar New Year holidays and plenty of stars from last year’s hit shows are mulling their returns to the small screen.

Among the latest shows to join the production pipeline are a monster set in the Japanese colonial era in Korea, a new season of an acclaimed sci-fi action-noir, and several star-driven romantic dramas.

Dr Brain Season 2

Dr Brain, the debut Korean drama series of Apple TV+, has reportedly been renewed for a second season. Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun is expected to return as the lead, but since Kim Jee-woon, who made his drama debut on the series, is about to shoot a new film, a different director is expected to come on board for the new episodes.

The sci-fi noir drama, about a neuroscientist who experiments with dangerous technology as he searches for his missing son, did not find a lot of viewers at home but globally was well received by critics and will look to build its audience as Apple TV+’s presence grows in the market.

Nurse Sheena’s Asylum Diary

Last seen in the romantic drama Doom at Your Service , Park Bo-young may be returning to screens soon after being offered the lead role in Nurse Sheena’s Asylum Diary, a new drama from director Lee Jae-kyoo, who is currently basking in the global success of the Netflix zombie smash All of Us Are Dead.

Park Bo-young in a still from Doom at Your Service.

PHOTO: Viu

Based on the webtoon of the same name which is drawn from the real experiences of a psychiatric nurse, this healing drama would find Park playing Jung Shi-na, a nurse who works in a psychiatric ward where various incidents take place.

Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se-poong

Kim Min-jae (Dali and Cocky Prince), Kim Hyang-gi (Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds) and Kim Sang-kyung (Memories of Murder ) have been cast in the upcoming period drama Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se-Poong.

Kim will play the titular character, a doctor for the Korean royal family who finds himself embroiled in a controversy and booted from the palace. He relocates to an odd but idyllic village, where he begins to treat the locals and meets Seo Eun-woo (Kim Hyang-gi) and Gye Ji-han (Kim Sang-kyung).

Gyeongseong Creature

Park Seo-joon (Itaewon Class ), Han So-hee (My Name ) and Wi Ha-joon (Squid Game ) have joined forces for the upcoming period horror-drama Gyeongseong Creature.

Park Seo-joon (left) and Kim Da-mi in a scene from Itaewon Class.

PHOTO: Netflix

Filming has reportedly already begun for the show, which is set in the spring of 1945 and follows characters who must fight for survival when they come face-to-face with a dangerous creature.

Park plays Jang Tae-sung, a rich young man with a colourful personality, Han is Yoon Chae-ok, a woman searching for her mother, and Wi is set to play his best friend Kwon Joon-taek. Hot Stove League director Jung Dong-yoon and Dr. Romantic writer Kang Eun-kyung are the creative forces behind the new show.

Love According to the Law

Mouse actor Lee Seung-gi may be returning to the broadcaster KBS after receiving an offer to star in the upcoming romantic and legal drama Love According to the Law , as a former prosecutor who becomes a landlord. Lee’s last KBS appearance was in Famous Chil Princesses in 2006.

Lee Seung-gi in a still from Mouse.

PHOTO: Netflix

The series is set in Law Cafe, an establishment that is both a cafe and a small law firm. Also being courted to star in the show is Lee Se-young, who recently appeared in The Red Sleeve and who has been offered the role of a former Miss Korea contestant who used to work a major law firm but now runs a small cafe in the building owned by her childhood friend.

The Police Station Next to the Fire Station

The upcoming SBS drama The Police Station Next to the Fire Station has set Kim Rae-won, Son Ho-jun and Gong Seung-yeon as its main cast.

L. U. C. A.: The Beginning actor Kim will feature as a fiery detective who teams up with a brave firefighter, played by Son (Was It Love), to catch criminals. Gong, who picked up several awards last year for her turn in the indie film Aloners and was recently seen in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, will star as a paramedic.

The show will be split into two 12-episode seasons, the first of which is due to air in the first half of the year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.