Patty Hou recovering from acute allergic reaction

TAIPEI — Taiwanese host and former TV anchor Patty Hou shocked her fans on Monday (Dec 21) after she posted a photo of herself lying on a hospital bed at Taipei City Hospital Renai.

The 43-year-old, who reportedly experienced breathing difficulties, was sent to the hospital at around midnight.

“Thank you to the hardworking medical staff … Acute allergy, breathing difficulties, now I’m fine,” Patty wrote on Facebook alongside a photo.

Patty Hou posted a photo of herself lying on the hospital bed in Taipei City Hospital Renai.

PHOTO: Facebook/officialpattyhou

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Facebook/officialpattyhou

In response to concerns from friends and fans, she simply replied: “Now everything is fine.”

A day earlier, Patty — who turned 43 on Sunday — also thanked people for their kind words and birthday wishes on her social media account.