Paul Di'Anno, original singer for Iron Maiden, dies aged 66

Paul Di'Anno has died at the age of 66.

The music star, who was the original singer for the heavy metal band Iron Maiden, passed away at his home in Salisbury in southern England.

His label Conquest Music said in a statement: "On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno.

"Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.

"Born in Chingford, East London on May 17, 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English heavy metal band Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden and the influential follow-up release, Killers.

"Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

"Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

"His first career retrospective album The Book of the Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden.

"Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di'Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory."

Iron Maiden have also paid tribute to Paul, observing that he played an "immense" role in their success.

Their statement read: "Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world."

[[nid:706426]]