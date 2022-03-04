The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure has a disorienting first half but builds to an entertaining and ludicrous climax

2.5/5 stars

A band of swarthy pirates must collude with a gang of vicious bandits to find a cache of gold in Kim Jeong-hoon’s high-seas adventure The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure .

The biggest domestic box office hit of 2022 in South Korea so far, the film debuted in cinemas over the Lunar New Year holiday, and launches this month on Netflix.

Originally planned as a direct sequel to 2014’s The Pirates, the project ran aground after original stars Son Ye-jin and Kim Nam-gil jumped ship. The script was hastily rewritten and the movie subsequently recast to tell a brand new story, and filming finally began in the summer of 2020.

The film’s release also suffered a pandemic-induced setback, and was delayed from autumn 2021’s Chuseok festival.

The scars of such a tumultuous production are evident on screen, particularly in the film’s chaotic and sometimes disorienting first half. The scene is set through a melee of introductions, betrayals, flashbacks and dream sequences, unleashed at breakneck speed in poorly annotated fashion.

But viewers willing to ride out these stormy waters will be rewarded, as The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure does eventually find its sea legs and build to an entertaining, if somewhat ludicrous climax.

Kang (left) and Han in a still from The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure.

PHOTO: Netflix

It is set in the late 14th century at the dawn of the Joseon dynasty’s rule over Korea, where female pirate captain Hae-rang (Han Hyo-joo) comes into possession of a treasure map that supposedly leads to a bounty of gold removed from the royal palace and then lost at sea.

Also on board her ship is a band of ne’er-do-well bandits, led by Wu Mu-chi (Kang Ha-neul), the self-proclaimed “Greatest Swordsman in Goryeo”. They also want to get their hands on the treasure, while Mu-chi has designs on taking control of the ship, so the alliance formed is at best an uneasy one.

What unfolds is a chaotic, overstuffed swashbuckling romp, packed with mutinies, mishaps and rampant skulduggery as the crew plots a course laid out by maps, masks and assorted plot devices. The prickly romantic tension between Han’s bolshie captain and Kang’s cocky rascal never quite plays out, while no explanation whatsoever is given for how a young woman became captain of a boatload of unsavoury ruffians.

A still from The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure.

PHOTO: Netflix

The 126-minute runtime can feel punishing in places, but The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure delivers just enough swordplay, sea creatures and marauding mayhem to stay the course.

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure is streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Netflix K-drama Juvenile Justice: Kim Hye-soo proves an indomitable force amid series' legal thrills and strong cast

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.