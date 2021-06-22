Pride Month 2021: Support from K-pop stars including Tiffany Young of Girls' Generation and Kevin Woo for LGBT community

Several high-profile K-pop stars have shown their love and support for Pride Month, which is celebrated annually each June.

Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young teamed up with Seoul-based LGBT creative collective Neon Milk, joining with queer entertainers – including the first publicly gay K-pop idol, Holland – to dance to the girl group’s 2007 song Into the New World, which has become a protest anthem for many in South Korea. Neon Milk have used the song as their anthem every year for Pride.

“I’ll continuously stand by you and I stand with you as an ally-advocate of the LGBT community,” said Young in the video. “Throughout my career I’ve thought about, ‘Am I [doing] enough? Can I talk about this?’ But I think the most important part is being honest and true to yourself.

“Thank you so much for inspiring so many people and always showing the world that love and kindness wins.”

In the past, Girls’ Generation members have supported the global LGBT community, and have featured drag queens in several music videos.

They’re among several K-pop acts, especially female stars such as Sunmi , Mamamoo and Loona , who have also publicly declared to be allies of queer individuals around the world in recent years.

On Sunday Kevin Woo, formerly of U-Kiss , also shared his support by hanging out with *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys members at their Pride Month celebration, BackSync.

In a post on Instagram, he tagged his location as Pride Month and declared his support for The Trevor Project, an American charity dedicated to saving LGBT youth.

“If I told my younger self I’d be hanging with my childhood idols *NSYNC x Backstreet Boys, I never would’ve believed it!” he wrote. “The most epic collab ever! BYE BYE BYE. Celebrating in support as an ally of The Trevor Project.”

Woo, who was born in California and debuted as a K-pop star in 2006, is now living in Los Angeles and released a new English song, Got It, on June 15.

Singer Jo Kwon, who shared how the idea of being genderless has been important to him numerous times in the past, also posted on Instagram declaring “there is no gender in fashion” while wearing a pair of bright orange knee-high boots.

The star has regularly supported genderless fashion and declared his love for the LGBT community, and performed in several musicals focused on drag queens.

South Korea’s queer community faces immense homophobia and discrimination, although this month saw a push in the country’s National Assembly for an anti-discrimination law that has been in the works for several years despite the opposition of South Korean conservatives and many influential religious groups.

Kevin Woo, formerly of U-Kiss.

PHOTO: Twitter/kevinwoo91 If the law is enacted, it would prohibit discrimination based on gender, disabilities, race, ethnicity, skin colour, age, sexual orientation, and gender identity, among other things.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.