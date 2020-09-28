Qun Qun, Rainie Yang, Tiffany Hsu bid farewell to Alien Huang

TAIPEI — The body of Taiwanese singer Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was cremated on Friday afternoon at Taipei’s Second Mortuary Parlor, with his family, his girlfriend Qun Qun, Rainie Yang (楊丞琳) and his many friends in attendance.

The private funeral of the 36-year-old singer was held earlier that day with many celebrities from far and near who paid their respects again to his family.

Celebrities, including Tiffany Hsu (許瑋甯), Rainie Yang, Xiao Tian Tian (小甜甜), Yi Lee (李易) and June Tsai (六月), to name just a few, joined the funeral procession and then accompanied his remains to the crematorium.

After bidding farewell to Huang, local media said that Qun Qun broke down in tears and hugged Alien’s friend one more time.