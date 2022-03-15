Rabid review: Sticky satire and gross-out comedy in Netflix's four-part Filipino horror anthology

3.5/5 stars

Our worst pandemic-fuelled fears and insecurities are brought to life in Rabid, director Erik Matti's new four-part horror anthology.

After premiering theatrically in the Philippines, this darkly comic compendium of terror, produced at the height of the country's coronavirus lockdown, debuts internationally on Netflix, now repurposed as a limited series.

Matti and regular writing partner Michiko Yamamoto explore the festering prejudices and unique challenges that have surfaced during the lingering viral outbreak.

In Bad Luck is a B*tch, the film's first and longest segment, a wealthy middle class family, who have adjusted all-too-easily to a work-from-home lifestyle, see their world flipped upside down after inviting a deaf-mute beggar woman (Chesca Diaz) into their home.

HM? chronicles the efforts of a struggling single mother (Donna Cariaga) to pivot into the world of online catering after losing her day job. To improve on her questionable culinary skills, she invests in a mysterious "secret ingredient" she finds online, with catastrophic results.

Donna Cariaga in a still from Rabid. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Nothing Beats Meat finds a married couple taking refuge from a zombie-like apocalypse in a remote cave dwelling. The only problem is that the wife (Pam Gonzales) has turned, forcing her husband (Vance Larena) to attempt to supplant her cannibalistic pangs with an experimental vegan diet.

Rabid 's final and most outrageous chapter, Sh*t Happens, unfolds in an abandoned hospital wing, where a solitary young nurse (Ayeesha Cervantes) working the night shift is tormented by the increasingly unhinged demands of a bedridden patient (Ube Lola).

Slickly produced and enthusiastically performed by a lively ensemble of Filipino entertainment veterans, Rabid 's greatest strength is its razor-sharp and keenly observed screenplay.

Vance Larena and Pam Gonzales play husband and wife in Rabid. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Yamamoto and collaborators Mary Rose Colindres and Leovic Arceta embrace a quartet of perennial horror movie archetypes - be it the unwanted guest, home invasion, infected loved one, or haunted hospital - and repurpose them to explicitly address Covid-era insecurities.

The true horrors on display are not the witches, rabid hordes, flesh-eating zombies or disease-ridden ghouls that rampage through Matti's film.

Rather they are the rich who presume the poor to all be sick; the infected who selfishly refuse to seek proper help and shelter; and complacent medical professionals unwilling to help those battling for their lives.

Incredibly, Matti manages to strike a perfect balance between the searing social commentary of his award-winning crime drama On the Job, and the kind of gooey, gross-out comedy pioneered in Bad Taste and The Evil Dead , resulting in a most sticky, unsanitary satire.

Chesca Diaz in a still from Rabid. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Rabid is streaming on Netflix.

