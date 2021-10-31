Ranked: 6 best films of 'Miyazaki's heir', Japanese animator Mamoru Hosoda

When Belle, the latest animated feature film from Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda, premiered this year at the Cannes Film Festival, it was greeted with a rapturous 14-minute standing ovation.

This bodes well for the director, whose 2018 film Mirai earned him an Academy Award nomination for best animated feature.

Distributors of Belle, scheduled for release in the United States on 14 Jan, 2022, are clearly hoping to repeat the success of its predecessor, and perhaps go one step further and bring the Oscar home.

Should that happen, it would be only the second time a Japanese film has won the category, after Hayao Miyazaki 's Spirited Away in 2003.

Such a victory would also mark a high point in the career of Hosoda, who is eyed by many as the inheritor of Miyazaki's unofficial crown as "Japan's greatest living animator."

Comparisons between the two filmmakers should come as no surprise.

Hosoda's work has a similar sensibility to Miyazaki's, often telling coming-of-age stories fronted by adolescent female protagonists with their feet in a recognisable homespun reality but their heads stuck in visually extravagant fantasy worlds.

Hosoda even worked for a brief spell at Studio Ghibli — the company founded by Miyazaki and contemporary Isao Takahata — developing an early incarnation of what became Howl's Moving Castle. He left the project because of creative differences, and the film was later completed by Miyazaki himself.

Hosoda began his career at Toei Animation, where he oversaw a pair of Digimon Adventure feature films, as well as One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island . It was not until he moved to Madhouse animation studio, however, that Hosoda was given the freedom to tell his own stories.

His 2006 feature The Girl Who Leapt Through Time was a notable international hit and won the Japanese Academy Award for Animation of the Year. In 2011, he founded his own company, Studio Chizu, and has enjoyed an impressive run of critical and commercial success ever since.

With Belle opening in Hong Kong cinemas this week, we look back over Hosoda's best films and attempt to rank them, from the good to the great.

6. Summer Wars (2019)

While none of Hosoda's films should be considered unsuccessful, Summer Wars feels more like the work of a filmmaker flexing his artistic muscles for the first time than a coherent, finely executed narrative.

This is despite the film winning Hosoda an Animation of the Year award from the Japanese Academy.

Its canvas is huge and its aesthetic beautifully chaotic, while the plot sees a college junior dragged to a remote family reunion by a beautiful senior to pose as her fiance, only to accidentally trigger a global internet catastrophe.

The film also features many of Hosoda's favourite themes: A burgeoning teen romance, weariness of virtual reality and the daily struggles of family life.

5. Mirai (2018)

Hosoda's most highly acclaimed film to date considering its Oscar nomination, Mirai scales back the fantasy of his preceding works to tell a simple tale of a young boy adjusting to the arrival of his baby sister.

In a story resonant with personal experience and sure to strike a chord with parents and siblings everywhere, four-year-old Kun becomes increasingly distraught as his parents' affections are diverted towards the newborn Mirai.

In Dickensian fashion, the toddler is visited by spectral figures of his dog in human form, a teenage Mirai, his mother as a young girl and his great-grandfather as a strapping young man, all of whom have wisdom to impart about the hardships of growing up.

4. Belle (2021)

Originally titled Dragon and the Freckled Princess, Hosoda's latest offering sees a teenage girl with abandonment issues transform into internet pop sensation Belle via a virtual world known as U, only to become obsessed with a mysterious, beast-like creature who literally crashes one of her concerts.

A collaboration with Jin Kim, acclaimed character designer on numerous Disney hits, and Ludvig Forssell, the composer of epic video game Death Stranding, Belle's strongest elements are also its most superficial: U's dazzling virtual landscape and Belle's heart-wrenching power ballads, as performed by Kaho Nakamura.

The film's themes of strained parent-child relationships and the vulnerability of online celebrity are at odds with its exuberant aesthetic, while its reinterpretation of the classic Beauty and the Beast fairy tale boldly subverts expectations.

3. The Boy and the Beast (2015)

There is an effortless assuredness to this tale of a runaway street urchin who stumbles into a world of anthropomorphic beasts and becomes apprentice to an unruly, bear-like warrior.

Shota Sometani and Koji Yakusho headline an all-star voice cast in a film that plays like a spiritual sequel to 2012's Wolf Children, as it brushes against weighty themes of responsibility, fatherhood, and the treacherous transformation of puberty.

The streets of Shibuya are gorgeously realised, stylishly juxtaposed with the sunlit countryside of the beast world. Hosoda's fondness for giant magical whales, first seen in Summer Wars, also returns; it crops up again in Belle.

2. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006)

Hosoda's breakout film remains one of his very best. The enthralling time-loop adventure and giddy coming-of-age tale is imbued with an air of nostalgic longing, as the mantra "Time waits for no one" informs a high-school girl's time-travelling antics.

While technically not the director's first film, it sings with the energy and innovation of a debut, as Hosoda introduces many themes that subsequently shaped his entire body of work.

From an adolescent love triangle to its headstrong female protagonist, and the impossible force that manipulates everyday life in small-town Japan, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is a story about discovering your place in the universe and the ongoing struggle to make it your own — all quintessential Hosoda territory.

One of the ubiquitous themes of Hosoda's work is the relationship between children and their parents, and nowhere is it more beautifully, and at times painfully, explored than in this understated masterpiece.

1. Wolf Children (2012)

It is the story of Hana, a university student who knowingly falls in love with a werewolf, but must raise their two children single-handedly after his unexpected death.

In addition to being a single mother, Hana must deal with her offspring being half-wolf, a secret that becomes an impossible burden for all concerned, as Yuki and Ame grow into precocious individuals.

Hosoda crafts a delicate yet emotionally riveting allegory for issues of ethnicity, identity, sexuality or simply coming to terms with your body and role in society.

Propelled by the unwavering power of maternal love, Wolf Children bursts with compassion, excelling as poetic magical fantasy and grounded social realism, and in doing so, encapsulates the essence of Hosoda's cinema in its purest and most impactful form.

