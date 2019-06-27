Rare form of TB killed Thai actress, autopsy finds

The singer-cum-actress who seemed perfectly healthy until shortly before her death on June 14 had succumbed to a rare form of tuberculosis, a detailed examination by the Siriraj Hospital reveals.

Butsaran Thongchio, widely known as "Numtarn The Star", started bleeding from her nose and mouth while at home in Samut Sakhon province on June 11. Although she was rushed to a nearby hospital and later admitted to Siriraj, one of the country's best hospitals, Butsaran passed away just four days later at the age of 28.

"A tissue from her nasal cavity had unusual colour. So, we collected it for examination with permission from her family," Professor Dr Prasit Watanapa said on Thursday in his capacity as the dean of the Mahidol University's Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital. "Now, the result confirms that she tested positive for tuberculosis." The examination used a polymerase chain reaction technique to check for DNA traces of tuberculosis.

Prasit explained that, contrary to widespread beliefs, tuberculosis is able to develop outside the lungs.

Statistics show 80,000 Thais came down with tuberculosis in 2017. Of them, 83 had TB-infected lungs, while the remainder had the bacteria in other parts of their bodies.