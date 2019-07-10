Raymond Lam set to tie the knot with Carina Zhang

Speculation about Hong Kong actor Raymond Lam's proposal to lingerie model Carina Zhang turned out to be true when the media found their Notice of Intended Marriage.

The notice, which was filed on Sept 26, carried the names of "Lam, Raymond" and "Zhang Xinyue" (Zhang's Chinese name), China Press reported.

Also, the birth dates stated on the notice matched that of Lam and Zhang - December 1979 and March 1990.

There had been much talk earlier that Lam, known as Hong Kong's most eligible bachelor, had popped the question to Zhang in June and that they would get hitched on Lam's 40th birthday in December.