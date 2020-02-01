Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang

A new chapter: Lam bid farewell to bachelorhood when he tied the knot with Zhang.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
C. Aruno
Farik Zolkepl
The Star/Asia News Network

Raymond Lam, once dubbed Hong Kong's most eligible bachelor, has finally tied the knot with lingerie model Carina Zhang, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The 40-year-old posted a photo of their hands with their wedding rings on Weibo, saying that he had begun a new chapter in his life.

"In 2019, I entered the next stage in life. From now on, I will have you by my side, my wife Carina.

"Thank you everyone for your wishes and I'm grateful to have all of you along this journey. See you in 2020," he wrote.

In October, Hong Kong pressmen discovered a Notice of Intended Marriage bearing the names "Lam, Raymond" and "Zhang Xinyue" (Zhang's Chinese name) which was filed on Sept 26.

Lam and Zhang dated for a year following his breakup with girlfriend of five years, actress Karena Ng, in 2018.

