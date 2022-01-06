Ready to roar: The K-pop stars born in the Year of the Tiger

Though Jan 1 rang in the Gregorian year of 2022, Feb 1 will mark the Lunar New Year of the upcoming Year of the Water Tiger.

Like all other animal years of the Asian zodiac calendars, the Year of the Tiger arrives every twelve years: The last year of the Tiger began in February 2010, and the next one will not arrive until February 2034.

According to tradition, the zodiac’s tiger represents a variety of strong traits, including determination, strength, braveness, and exorcising evil.

All are important characteristics for dealing with the third year of a global pandemic, while the year of the Tiger is also especially impactful for those born in previous years of the Tiger, including many popular K-pop stars.

1986: Year of the Fire Tiger

Though many popular stars born in the Year of the Tiger that began in February 1986 are no longer active, some of the long-standing power players in K-pop were born that year, including BoA, Super Junior’s Donghae and Eunhyuk, and TVXQ’s U-Know Yunho, all of whom have been active recently.

BoA is a popular soloist who recently became a member of female supergroup GOT the beat. PHOTO: SM Entertainment

BoA recently released Step Back as a member of the female supergroup GOT the beat, while the Super Junior duo released their Countdown – Zero ver. album in December.

All four were featured on SM Entertainment’s recently released SMCU Express album of stars signed to the label, and performed at the label’s New Year’s concert on Jan 1.

1998: Year of the Earth Tiger

Most of the active Year of the Tiger K-pop stars were born in 1998. Among the most prominent are Twice’s Dahyun and NCT’s Jungwoo.

Other fan favourites born that year include (G)I-dle’s Soyeon, Stray Kids’ Lee Know, Ateez’s Seonghwa and Hongjoong, E:U of Everglow, and SinB and Umji of Viviz, both formerly of GFriend.

Members of The Boyz, Dreamcatcher, Loona, Astro, Pentagon, Golden Child, fromis_9, Oneus, Onewe, Momoland, Cosmic Girls, Cherry Bullet, OnlyOneOf, Verivery, Weki Meki, cignature, Xdinary Heroes, and AB6IX were also born that year. Rising soloist Bibi was born in 1998 too.

Finally, although Seventeen’s resident tiger aficionado Hoshi was not born in the Year of the Tiger, his bandmates Vernon and Dino were.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.