The real Crazy Rich Asians: Netflix's Bling Empire focuses on the super-wealthy living the high life in LA

Reality show Bling Empire is set to premiere on streaming service Netflix on January 15.

The series shows the shenanigans of a bunch of wealthy Asian-American and Asian friends (and frenemies) living the high life in Los Angeles – expect lots of over-the-top parties, fabulous clothes, glamorous escapades and major drama.

The cast includes haute couture collector and philanthropist Christine Chiu and Jaime Xie (daughter of Ken Xie ), a budding fashion influencer and the wealthiest one in the group.

Here’s a look at four key players in the show.

1. Christine Chiu

A lover of haute couture from brands such as Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana and a devoted mum to son Gabriel Christian Chiu III, Taiwan-born Christine Chiu is a Los Angeles-based philanthropist and the wife of Beverly Hills cosmetic plastic surgeon Gabriel Chiu.

She’s known for hobnobbing with royalty, including Britain’s Prince Charles, and for her extensive couture collection.

2. Kim Lee

While Kim Lee is not necessarily what you would call a one percenter, she’s certainly going to bring some sizzle to Bling Empire , if her racy posts on Instagram are any indication.

Born in LA to a French father and Vietnamese mother, the former model turned DJ has graced the covers of international men’s magazines such as FHM , which in 2011 crowned her Sexiest Woman in Asia.

3. Kane Lim

Singapore-born Kane Lim calls himself an entrepreneur/real estate developer/investor and philanthropist on his Instagram page. Based in LA, he is focusing on the investment arm of his family business, according to a 2019 interview.

His main passion, however, is high-end fashion – his Instagram feed is a deep dive into his fabulous wardrobe, which includes hard-to-find diamond-embellished watches from Audemars Piguet and the latest wares from brands like Dior and Balenciaga .

4. Jaime Xie

An aspiring fashion influencer, Jaime Xie is the daughter of billionaire Ken Xie, the founder and CEO of US-based internet security company Fortnet.

Xie, who is in her early 20s, grew up in San Francisco and as a teenager hung out with Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve, and was an avid equestrian. She is now a regular at fashion week and has built a following as an Instagram influencer.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.