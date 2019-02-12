The real reason why Singaporeans are hating on Netflix reality series Singapore Social

Last month saw the Netflix release of Singapore Social. The show follows a cast of semi-famous 20- and 30-somethings in Singapore, including pop singer Tabitha Nauser, burlesque performer Sukki Singapora and fashion influencer Mae Tan, as they attend parties and imbibe fancy drinks at swanky bars.

Together with the other three co-leads - actor-host Paul Foster, blockchain entrepreneur Nicole Ong and YouTuber Vinny Sharp - they flit around their Crazy Rich Asians-esque social spheres.

Local viewers hated it.

Social media was flooded with scathing comments: the cast is vapid, it does not depict Singapore realistically and the leads do not speak Singlish (a blend of Singaporean slang and English).

Of course, anyone who is even vaguely familiar with The Hills, The Kardashians or Real Housewives - part of a subgenre of reality TV that allows viewers to navel gaze at the lifestyles of the privileged - will know that vapidity and conceit is a given.

People tune in to gawk at the videogenic casts' #richpeopleproblems, designer wardrobes and bitchy comments about each other.

[Spoiler alert: Some plot developments are revealed from this point.]

It is curious why they would expect this show to reflect the average person's life in Singapore - there are plenty of documentaries for that already.

That said, the show does offer the audience insights into a more local lifestyle.

The cast do hyperlocal things like visit fortune-tellers, go prawning (fishing for prawns in man-made ponds) and even partake in that great leveller of social class in Singapore - feasting on street fare in a humid hawker centre.

Let's set the record straight on one other thing, too - not everybody speaks Singlish. In a country with some of the most well-educated and widely travelled people in the world, it is also certainly not unusual to hear a mishmash of different accents in a single place. This the show depicts remarkably well.

Like many viewers, I tuned in out of curiosity. Perhaps it was because I have met most of the cast members - at least peripherally - in my line of work as a journalist, but I soldiered on despite the admittedly cringeworthy first 15 minutes.