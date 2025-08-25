Rebecca Lim drops vacation photos, including sneak peek of son's face

Local actress Rebecca Lim finally gave fans a sneak peek of her baby boy's face in an Instagram post on Sunday (Aug 24), alongside snapshots from a week-long family vacation.

The 38-year-old actress and her husband Matthew Webster welcomed their first child on Jan 30 last year. While the couple often post photos of their son on Instagram, they usually opt for the ones where he is facing away from the camera.

In her latest post, Rebecca shared a carousel of sun-soaked vacation photos captioned "A week away with the family", with one photo showing the cherubic boy in his father's arms.

Fans and friends showered the comment section with love, with many surprised at how fast the 19-month-old has grown.

Actor Benjamin Tan wrote: "OMG baby can walk already!"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DNvUpAL0hEP/?hl=en&img_index=2[/embed]

Since becoming a mother, Rebecca has opened up about the joys and sorrows of her parenting journey, previously revealing how she was not prepared for the "nasty parts of motherhood".

On a recent episode of Rachel Lim's podcast Who We Are, Rebecca spoke candidly about transitioning into a working mother, admitting she "did not feel 100 per cent at work" at times.

"I felt terrible, guilty and inadequate as an actor and as a mother then, but it took me a few months to slowly get back into the swing of things and I really had to consciously make an effort to remind myself to be 100 per cent wherever I am," she explained.

