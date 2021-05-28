The records BTS broke with new single Butter and what else they've been doing - including a Friends reunion appearance

BTS are everywhere, and breaking records left and right. With the release of their latest single, Butter, on Friday (May 21), barely an hour has passed without the South Korean septet having done something new or garnered some new accolade.

It’s not even been a full week since the release, so initial charting figures are yet to drop, but here are some of the ways BTS have been making history lately.

Millions and millions of views

BTS broke their own record on YouTube, which they set with last year’s Dynamite, with Butter setting a first-day record of 108.2 million views.

It was also the biggest music video premiere on the video streaming platform, with over 3.9 million peak concurrent views. As of Thursday, the Butter music video had over 225 million YouTube views.

Spotify streams and streams

The group saw similar popularity on Spotify, with the music platform recording 20.9 million global streams on release day, which is reportedly the largest single daily streaming total in its history.

“BUTTER” by BTS has officially recorded the largest single day streams in Spotify history with over 20.9 million global streams! Congrats BTS! pic.twitter.com/HZmLlSEwOq — Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) May 23, 2021

In the following days, BTS’s fandom, known collectively as Army, held mass streaming parties, some in part to boost the band’s presence on streaming platforms after chart-tracking fan accounts alleged strong-handed negation of fan streams by the platform.

Spotify did not respond to the Post’ s request for clarification of their concerns.

World record makers, world record breakers

According to the Guinness World Records , BTS broke five different records with the release of Butter, including some of their own as well as others previously held by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

The YouTube premiere was recognised by Guinness for the most viewers for a YouTube video premiere and for a music video, records previously held by Dynamite .

Butter, which Guinness says has had 11,042,335 global streams, was the most streamed track on Spotify within the first 24 hours, surpassing Sheeran and Bieber’s I Don't Care. BTS also recently became the most streamed group on Spotify, surpassing Coldplay.

Charting kings

Though most weekly music charts around the world have yet to reveal whether Butter will be the act’s next Number One hit, BTS’ company Big Hit Music revealed on Wednesday that the song had topped Japan’s Oricon Chart on both its weekly streaming and weekly digital sales charts.

Social media might

On Friday, BTS’ loyal Army tweeted about the single over 31 million times. This followed the more than 300 million tweets posted ahead of its release. It’s just one example of how popular BTS are on social media, a factor behind one of their wins at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards.

Quartet of Billboard Music Awards

On Sunday, BTS debuted Butter at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), held by the American music magazine and chart reporting organisation.

The K-pop group took home four awards, making history yet again. BTS first won the top social artist award at the 2017 BBMAs, and win more awards every year.

BTS were recognised as the top duo/group, the top song sales artist, the fan-voted top social artist, and their song Dynamite was recognised as the top selling song. In their various categories, BTS were up against the likes of Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, AC/DC, Maroon 5, Blackpink and Cardi B.

The band performed Butter for the second time on television during an appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and on Wednesday launched a collaboration with McDonald‘s.

Also this week, BTS announced that they'll be hosting their 2021 Muster Sowoozoo event on June 13 and June 14 in celebration of their eighth anniversary.

The event will be live-streamed worldwide and will commemorate their career and their bond with Army. The title Sowoozoo refers to the Korean title of their 2019 track Mikrokosmos , and literally translates to ‘little universe’.

BTS make an appearance during Friends: The Reunion, which premiered on Thursday on American streaming platform HBO Max. In the past, member RM has shared how the sitcom helped him improve his fluency in English.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.