Refugee film festival to raise funds for displaced people affected by Covid-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused upheaval for people around the world. For the 70.8 million people who have been displaced by war and persecution, it has only made their problems worse.

To raise funds for displaced people affected by the global pandemic, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has launched its 13th Charity Refugee Film Festival with online screenings for donors and supporters.

The festival runs until World Refugee Day on June 20.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the UNHCR has been advocating for the inclusion of refugees in all national preparedness and response plans for the Covid-19 response,” says UNHCR China representative Sivanka Dhanapala.

“About 80 per cent of the world’s refugees are being hosted by low- or middle-income nations which often have weaker health, water and sanitation systems.

"This makes both the refugees and their host communities especially vulnerable to outbreaks.”

UNHCR China representative Sivanka Dhanapala says the documentaries screening at this year’s Charity Refugee Film Festival show real experiences that refugees are facing around the world.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The documentaries screening in this year’s festival show real experiences that refugees are facing worldwide, focusing on themes of family, children and education, Dhanapala says.

The festival’s overall message is that everyone can make a difference and every action counts.

Usually a physical event, this year’s festival has moved online to ensure safety and social distancing.

With a donation of HK$80 (S$14), donors will receive a digital admission ticket, enabling “anytime, anywhere” access to screenings.

“Preventing the spread of the virus in areas with weak health systems protects all of us, and all of us have the opportunity to contribute to this goal,” Dhanapala says.

“Our audiences can not only make a donation to save lives, but they will also learn about and connect with refugees through these critically acclaimed films.”

Midnight Traveller is one of the documentaries screening at the 13th Charity Refugee Film Festival.

PHOTO: American Documentary

The festival challenges stereotypes, he says.

Refugees are portrayed not just statistics, but star in their own stories of joy and sorrow, facing adversity with hope, optimism and the courage to pursue a better life.

In Midnight Traveller, director Hassan Fazili is both a filmmaker and protagonist. The film chronicles the journey of his family, who are forced to flee Afghanistan when the Taliban puts a bounty on Hassan’s head.

Filmed using three mobile phones, it won a special jury award for world cinema documentary at last year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Meanwhile, 69 Minutes of 86 Days shows the world through the eyes of a three-year-old Syrian refugee, while Day One profiles a public school that provides education for refugees in the United States.

“People often have stereotypes and misconceptions about refugees,” Dhanapala says.

“However, if we look more closely, we would realise that we have a lot in common.

"We all care about our families and loved ones, like the family members in Midnight Traveller and 69 Minutes of 86 Days.”

For details visit unhcr.org/hk/en/film.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.