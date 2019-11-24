Remember her? Stephen Chow's CJ7 co-star is all grown up

In 2008, Xu Jiao became a household name at the age of nine when she was selected by Hong Kong comedy superstar Stephen Chow Sing-chi to feature in his Chinese science-fiction comedy CJ7 . Her long tresses shaved to play Chow's son, and starring opposite an alien dog in the film, Xu impressed audiences with her acting skills.

The film, which took US$54 million (S$73 million) at the global box office, catapulted Xu to overnight stardom. She won the best new performer award at the 28th Hong Kong Film Awards for her performance.

Reflecting on that episode of her life, Xu, now 22, tells the Post in an interview that early fame is a double-edged sword for a child star.

"[Famous Chinese novelist] Eileen Chang said fame should come early [for those who seek it]. But fame at a tender age comes with pressure … you lose your own private space. Your every move in public is followed and becomes a topic of [public] discussion. People use a magnifier to see your flaws," she says.

Xu felt stressed by all the attention while she was growing up. "That's one of the reasons why I left for America to study. [By going overseas] I could strike a balance between fame and maintaining my own space, and between work and study," she says.

Xu appears to have done just that since she enrolled in a high school in the US state of Illinois in 2013. Currently a film student at the Art Centre College of Design in California, she appears in films and drama series during study breaks.

Xu Jiao and Xie Binbin in a still from Miss Forever.

Her latest work, Miss Forever, is a campus romance film directed by Lu Gengxu. Lu is a singer-songwriter and member of Chinese folk band Shui Mu Nian Hua. In 2001, the band released Miss Forever, a love song that was a big hit, and one which earned Lu numerous best newcomer prizes at awards shows in China.

The film, which is based on the popular song, portrays a campus romance between architecture student Ou Yang (played by Xie Binbin) and Fang Yao (Xu). The film has autobiographical elements; Lu is an architecture graduate from Tsinghua University in Beijing. Xu says she loves the theme song for its catchy tune and touching lyrics.

"I was only four years old when the song came out. I couldn't experience the enthusiasm people felt for campus folk songs then. Portraying a story about love and growing up, the song Miss Forever struck a chord with many people. Lu put his personal experience into the film, infusing the story with sincerity."