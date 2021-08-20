Review: Tomorrow X Together's new single LO$ER=LO♡ER is pop-rock anthem for generation facing world in chaos

To exist is a struggle, and in their latest release, K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, known as TXT, sing about dealing with chaos either by fighting it or escaping it.

Out on Tuesday, The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape is an extended, repackaged version of the album they released in May, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.

The new version features two new songs that express TXT’s world view: the single Lo$er=Lo♡er evokes punkish anxiety over the need for financial security even while wanting to find love and happiness, while MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari) is bright, exuberant and overflowing with love for TXT’s fans.

A third song, an emocore remix of their past single 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) with Seori, is also featured alongside the original eight tracks featured on Freeze, which peaked at No. 5 on the US Billboard albums chart.

Like Lovesong , Lo$er=Lo♡er positions the five members of TXT as pop rockers, and as young men facing reality and wrestling with the feeling their only options are to fight reality or to escape it through love.

Over off-kilter trap and rock instrumentals they sing explosively about facing an empty bank account, dashing and dining on a date, arguing with a parent who doesn’t support your dream, feeling like a loser who is just looking for love and happiness but recognises the inability to do that without money, and act them out in the accompanying music video. “Lover with a dollar sign is a loser,” they sing.

Throughout their career, TXT have often sung about youthful anxieties and concerns, and their Chaos Chapter series has brought that to the fore.

In the music video to Lo$er=Lo♡er, band members act out interpersonal and financial struggles and take on the trappings of rock icons as they perform on the back of a truck in the middle of a desert, modern-day rebels with a cause draped in black belting out their anthem to the world even if nobody is listening.

Youthful K-pop group TXT – their oldest member is only 21.

PHOTO: Big Hit Music But people surely are listening. TXT have fans all round the world, and that makes this rockish display of stress and struggle all the more impactful: During a press conference ahead of the album’s release, members recognised the pressure on young people to earn money sooner than earlier generations, and 19-year-old Taehyun admitted that, as they worked on the song, he thought about how many of his friends are investing in cryptocurrency, crossing new frontiers of investing in the hope of future financial security.

Considering that the band’s oldest member, Yeonjun, who co-wrote the lyrics of the song, is only 21 years old, LO$ER=LO♡ER comes across as a love song for a generation clinging to the hope of finding happiness and romance in a world growing ever more chaotic, what with the coronavirus pandemic, the climate crisis and international conflict.

The track and its sheer musicality have resonated with fans: within a day of its release, the music video for LO$ER=LO♡ER surpassed 7 million views.

It’s poised to become the band’s latest TikTok fave, following Anti-Romantic from Fight or Escape, which has become a major hit on the short-video platform. TXT members say that’s because the song’s theme is so relatable for a generation wanting love but fearing hurt.

Tomorrow X Together have tapped into the zeitgeist with their new single.

PHOTO: Big Hit Music Emotional and impactful, TXT’s Lo$er=Lo♡er gives voice to the experiences young people of every generation go through, and, through its pop-punk sound, relays the feeling of wanting to run away from it all. It’s the perfect musical expression of anxiety about the times we’re living through.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.