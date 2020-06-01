Ricky Gervais skewers Hollywood's A-list as Golden Globes host

77th Golden Globe Awards - Show - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

BEVERLY HILLS - British comedian and actor Ricky Gervais returned to host the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, cracking scathing jokes about Hollywood's elite that got both laughs and disapproving looks from the A-list audience.

Gervais, known for his no-holds-barred style of comedy, joked about Hollywood's lack of diversity, film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by more than 80 women of sexual misconduct, and the suicide of financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Let's have a laugh at your expense," Gervais said at the start of his opening monologue, in which he vowed that the ceremony would be his last time hosting. "Remember we're all gonna die soon. And there's no sequel."

Gervais last hosted the Globes four years ago, before the #MeToo and #OscarsSoWhite movements shined a spotlight on the underrepresentation of women and minorities in Hollywood.

He said the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the Golden Globes, had planned to have a segment honoring celebrities who died in 2019, "but when I saw the list of people who died, it wasn't diverse enough."

Gervais also called out Hollywood actors as hypocrites for giving impassioned political speeches at awards shows while working in movies or television series produced by major tech and media corporations.

"You say you're woke, but the companies you work for - I mean, unbelievable - Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you'd call your agent, wouldn't ya?," he asked.

"So if you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You are in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.

"So if you win, right? Come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God" and leave the stage, he concluded, using an expletive.

Gervais' jokes prompted nervous laughter from the audience at the Beverly Hilton hotel. Actor Tom Hanks, who received a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony, was caught giving a disapproving look during Gervais' monologue that went viral on Twitter.

Safer subjects, such as the US college admissions scandal and long movies, also provided Gervais with irresistible fodder.

Gervais said he "came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman," referring to the "Desperate Housewives" actress, who served nearly all of a 14-day prison sentence last year for her role in the admissions scandal.

The comedian also said Leonardo DiCaprio, the star of Quentin Tarantino's two-hour-and-40-minute-long film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "attended the premier and by the end his date was too old for him."

More about
celebrities Film festivals/awards Hollywood

TRENDING

Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Miriam Yeung tried to abort her son because of uterine tumour
Miriam Yeung tried to abort her son because of uterine tumour
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Ian Fang stripped and groped by &#039;tai-tais&#039; for new drama
Ian Fang stripped and groped by 'tai-tais' for new drama
Brigitte Lin: &#039;The more men I kill, the better the film does&#039;
Brigitte Lin: 'The more men I kill, the better the film does'
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you do-it-yourself (DIY) at home?
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you DIY at home?
Instagram model raises US$700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Instagram model raises US$700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children

SERVICES