The rise of Skywalker, the fall of storytelling

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD

I WAS excited and hopeful as the movie opened with the classic prelude.

Then the first words appeared: "The dead speak!"

All I could think was: "I've got a bad feeling about this".

So, I like the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) about 100 times less than the Star Wars franchise. And about a 1,000 times less than the Star Trek franchise (just for reference).

But I would say I liked Avengers: Endgame about 100 times more than I liked The Rise of Skywalker. And about a 1,000 times more than the ending of Game of Thrones (just for reference).

Endgame, and the first phase of the MCU, wasn't perfect. But at least it feels like it had the benefit of being well thought out, and brought in for a home landing with just the right grace, gravity, and finesse.

I think of all these, gravity matters the most. "Substance" is another word that describes it.

Basically, the question here is one of emotional weight.

How much do we care about the characters? How much have we come to invest in their struggle and their journey? What is it that makes us care about them?

I've never been an Iron Man fan, but damn if I didn't feel close to tears when Pepper told him, "You can rest now." I still get the feels just thinking about it.

So many key characters in Star Wars faded into nothing on screen - and nothing is pretty much what I felt watching it.

I suppose this is a critique of the sequel trilogy as a whole.

People love to pan the prequel trilogy, but I'm just going to come out and say it - they were my favourite three movies by far. Yes, I'm queer, and I'm here (please forgive any politically incorrect appropriation).

Yes, the acting was next level "kayu" (wooden). Yes, the dialogue was among the poorest ever written in the history of movies. And yes, the production value of the sequel trilogy was a million times better (to be fair, it probably had three times the budget).

All that said, I firmly believe the prequels - Revenge of the Sith in particular - still carried immensely more emotional weight than the sequels.

I suppose to some extent, it is about what we look for and expect from Star Wars movies.

The prequel trilogy for the most part was somewhat campy, and did not take itself too seriously - right until the end of course, where it brought out the big emotional guns.