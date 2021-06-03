Rising stars of K-pop: Bling Bling members on their music, inspirations and the energy they want to share with the world

Rookie K-pop girl group Bling Bling, who dropped their first single, G.G.B, in November, released their first mini-album, Contrast, on May 20. Their second single, Oh Mama, is markedly different to the softer moments found on the album’s B-side.

The six-member group’s powerful performances radiate energy, and that energy springs from the bright and bubbly personalities of Bling Bling’s members: Yubin, Jieun, Ayamy, Marin, Juhyun and Narin.

In a recent video call with the Post following the release of Contrast, they shared their thoughts on Bling Bling’s music, what inspired them to pursue a K-pop career, and more.

How do you feel following the release of Oh Mama ?

Yubin: We’ve been working hard, preparing, promoting and performing.

Narin used to perform in front of her family – “I always enjoyed that,” she says.

PHOTO: Major9

Juhyun: Our single describes someone falling head over heels for someone, unable to control their emotions. When we were preparing for this release, we actually voted on Oh Mama as the single, feeling it’d show off Bling Bling’s style well.

Narin: We think it has a really addictive chorus, so we thought it’d be the right song for people to hear from us.

Marin has taken a lot of photos of the members.

PHOTO: Major9

Your two singles show a strong side to you as a group. How do you feel about representing yourselves this way?

Yubin: It’s not like we‘re necessarily going for a strong image, but we’re really performance-focused so naturally that sort of strength ends up showing itself through our energetic performances.

Your album is called Contrast . What does that mean to you?

Juhyun: As the title suggests, it shows two sides to Bling Bling. One is cool and chic, and the other is lovely and affectionate.

Yubin: We actually often feel that we come across as very cool, but we have a lot of very cute, friendly moments. We’re very approachable and affectionate, so we hope to show those sides to ourselves as well.

Do you have any favourite lyrics on the album you feel a special connection to?

Juhyun: It’s one of Jieun’s lines in Oh Mama : “I’d like to check if it will get better if you like me”. I really like that because the song shows a hectic time where you’re controlled by emotion when interested in someone, but this line comes in like a moment of clarity, moving forward during a time of turmoil.

Ayamy says seeing Blackpink live was “a special moment that inspired me”.

PHOTO: Major9

The music video for Oh Mama featured animation and a pirate theme. What was the inspiration for these elements?

Narin: The animated versions of ourselves are showing a softer, sweeter side in comparison to how we were portrayed in the music video, showing our contrast. They reflect more how we are offstage and with our friends.

Juhyun: The pirate theme we thought really matched the energy of the song, so it’s fun to see fans enjoying the concept.

Bling Bling has members from South Korea and Japan, and releases music in Korean and Japanese. How have you found the experience so far?

Jieun: It was a bit challenging at first, but we asked Ayamy and Marin for help when we recorded in Japanese.

Yubin: Whenever we were practising, they’d help us with our pronunciation.

Ayamy: Jieun has really good pronunciation, but Narin’s taken a bit of work [all the members laugh].

Yubin watches a lot of Western television shows, like “Sherlock”.

PHOTO: Major9

What inspired each of you to pursue this career?

Narin: Since I was young, I used to perform in front of my family and I always enjoyed that. When I watched television and saw idols performing in front of fans, I thought I’d like to do that.

Juhyun: It was my dream to be a performer, since I was five. During holidays, I’d perform in front of my family and my family members would encourage me. “You’re really good at dancing and performing”, they’d say. I ended up taking dancing classes because of their encouragement.

Yubin: In middle school, I decided to be a performer after seeing Miss A perform ﻿[2010 hit] Bad Girl Good Girl. From then on, I was interested in the idea of girl groups and decided to pursue a career.

Jieun’s mum taught her to be both strong and gentle.

PHOTO: Major9

Marin: I was always interested in singing and dancing, but after I got into K-pop I decided I wanted to debut in Korea so pursued my career here.

Ayamy: I also really liked K-pop when in Japan. I saw Blackpink live, and it was a special moment that inspired me.

Jieun: When I was seven, I watched the film 200 Pounds of Beauty and I fell in love with Kim Ah-Joong’s cover of Blondie’s Maria , and it made me want to pursue this career.

In G.G.B, you sing about being different from other girls. Are there any unique talents or habits that members have?

Juhyun: I write diaries, I design and sketch them.

Narin: I’m addicted to collecting pink items and accessories.

Yubin: I watch a lot of Western television shows, and it helps me [learn] different languages. Recently, I’ve been enjoying Sherlock , which Jieun recommended.

Juhyun wants people to think of Bling Bling “as a group that audiences get energy from”.

PHOTO: Major9

Marin: I’m really interested in photography, and I’ve taken a lot of photos of the members.

Ayamy: Lately, I’ve been drawing a lot, and also like designing clothes. I’ve actually styled some of our performance outfits, which we wore while performing our song La La La .

Jieun: My hobby is doing chores and cleaning, with loud music blasting in my ears.

Your second single is titled Oh Mama. Do you have any memories or advice from your mothers you turn to regularly?

Narin: I used to often travel with my mum on holidays, just the two of us, and when I think of those places, it’s always full of good memories of the two of us together.

Juhyun: My mum can be strict, but it also can be like we’re friends. When I began pursuing this career, I remember wholeheartedly my mum saying: “We will support this career, but the responsibility [for succeeding] is up to you.”.

Jieun: My mum always says, “to strong people you must be strong, to weak people you must be weak”, which is a good reminder to be both strong and gentle.

What would you like to achieve as Bling Bling?

Juhyun: Right now, we’re hoping more people hear about us and come to associate the name with us. “Oh, Bling Bling? The shining girl group.” We hope people come to think of us as a group that audiences get energy from.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.