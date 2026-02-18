Robert Duvall, award-winning star of The Godfather, dies at 95

Academy Award winner Robert Duvall, 95, died on Sunday (Feb 15), with his wife, Luciana, confirming that he was "at home, surrounded by love and comfort".

In a statement posted on Facebook, Luciana said: "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.

"For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

Duvall was born in San Diego, California, in January 1931, and was the son of a rear admiral in the US Navy. He was expected to follow in his father's footsteps during his younger years, and although he joined the US Army and served in Korea, he ultimately opted to pursue a career in the movie business.

He once told People: "I was terrible at everything but acting — I could barely get through school."

He studied drama at Principia College in Illinois and subsequently moved to New York City to develop his talents at the Neighborhood Playhouse, where his classmates included Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman and James Caan.

Duvall initially attracted attention for his theatre acting, appearing in productions of A View from the Bridge, and Wait Until Dark.

Following that, he starred in movies such as Bullitt and True Grit, while he also earned plaudits for his performance in M*A*S*H.

In 1972, he played Tom Hagen in The Godfather, which earned him an Oscar nomination, and he reprised the role for the sequel in 1974.

In 1979, he played the part of Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now, the epic war film produced and directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Duvall won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1983 for his portrayal of an alcoholic former country music star in the film Tender Mercies.

The acclaimed actor — who never officially announced his retirement — later starred in Deep Impact, Thank You for Smoking, Jack Reacher, The Apostle, and The Judge.

The two-time Emmy winner was married four times, and is survived by his wife Luciana.

Robert De Niro, 82, who starred with Duvall in The Godfather Part II and True Confessions, has paid tribute to the late big screen legend.

In a tribute, De Niro told The Hollywood Reporter: "God bless Bobby. I hope I can live till I'm 95.

"May he rest in peace."

Their Godfather castmates Al Pacino described Duvall as "a born actor", and admitted he will "miss" his friend.

He added: "It was an honour to have worked with Robert Duvall.

"He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered. I will miss him."

