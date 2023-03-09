Roberto Cavalli becomes dad for 6th time aged 82

Roberto Cavalli has become a dad for the sixth time aged 82.

The Italian fashion designer, said to be worth US$500 million (S$677 million), has five children from two previous marriages and had his latest child with his 38-year-old Swedish former playmate girlfriend Sandra Nilsson.

He told an Italian journalist during an interview for Italian gossip magazine Novella 2000 about the new arrival, and how he had called the boy Giorgio in tribute to his father who was shot by Nazis near the end of World War Two.

"Sandra is doing fine, the baby, who was born a week ago right here in Florence, is beautiful and it was really emotional to see him right after he was born.

"His name is Giorgio, like his grandfather, my father... whom the Nazis shot in the Cavriglia massacre when I was four years old."

Roberto has children Tommaso and Cristina from his first marriage to Silvanella Giannoni, who he wed in 1964 before they divorced 10 years later.

He then had Robert, Rachele and Daniele from his second marriage to Eva Maria Duringer.

Roberto, who has been dating model Sandra since 2014, previously said about achieving his dreams after a rough upbringing following the murder of his dad, which he says left him mute until the age of 18: "I didn't have an easy childhood. My father was shot by the Germans in July 1944, in a raid on Castelnuovo dei Sabbioni.

"He was a surveyor, he worked for a mine in the Valdarno... I didn't speak until 18. But life has been kind to me [and I have been] rewarded... for everything."

It was reported in 2015 Roberto had bought Sandra a private island in her home country.

She was given £2.2 million (S$3.5 million) Stora Rullingen isle off the coast of Strängnäs, around 50 miles east of Stockholm, according to the Daily Mail.

The 81.5-acre island came with a four-bedroom villa, hunting lodge, pool and the remains of a Viking hill fort as well as a golf course.

Sandra has been seen at Roberto's side as early as 2010 when he separated from his second wife.

Born in Sjöbo in southern Sweden, she was discovered by a modelling agent aged 14 during a family holiday in Paris.

Her parents told her to wait until after high school to go into modelling, but after graduating in nursing with the Swedish equivalent to an A-level, she started posing part time while working as a personal assistant.

She was a competitor on Scandinavia's Top Model and won several beauty contests including Swedish Miss Hawaiian Tropic, before she became Playboy magazine's Playmate of the Month in January 2008.