Russell Brand pleads not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges

Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault.

The 50-year-old comedian/actor appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Tuesday (Feb 24) and spoke to confirm his name and enter a not guilty plea to the two charges stemming from alleged offences said to have taken place in the UK capital in 2009. The charges relate to two women.

Brand was previously charged with two counts of rape, one of indecent assault and two of sexual assault - relating to four different women in alleged incidents said to have taken place between 1999 and 2005 - and he pleaded not guilty to those charges in May.

A trial for the original charges has been set for June and a hearing will now decide whether the subsequent two charges will be joined on.

Brand was bailed to appear at Southwark Crown Court at a later date.

Before the hearing, Brand spoke to reporters outside the court. When asked how he was feeling, Brand told Sky News: "Blessed".

Brand - who is a father to three children with his wife Laura Gallacher - previously spoke out to deny the allegations against him when he was first charged by the Metropolitan Police last year.

In a video statement which was posted on social media, Brand said: "I've always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family ... I was a fool, man.

"I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist.

"I've never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."

Brand added: "Of course, I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court. And I'm incredibly grateful for that."

A number of sexual abuse allegations against the Get Him to the Greek actor were first reported in 2023 as part of an investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches and The Sunday Times newspaper. The comedian has consistently denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

[[nid:717617]]