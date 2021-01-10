Sammo Hung and others on what makes a good martial arts film

What makes a good martial arts film – realistic kung fu or special effects and wirework? Should the performers be trained martial artists, and does the story matter as much as the action?

The legends of the genre give their opinions.

Sammo Hung Kam-bo, who was generally absent from the effects-driven martial arts films of the early 1990s, talking to Cinema AZN in 2005: “When I first saw special effects in martial arts films, I was very excited. But now everyone uses something, every film has a special effect. I liked special effects at first, but they use them too much in martial and action films now. People don’t trust the action any more.

“I like the fact that people can perform the real actions for themselves. They show the audience that they are really good, and the audience believes that they can do it. That’s what I like.”

David Chiang Da-wai, martial arts star, from the 1974 book Kung Fu: Cinema of Vengeance: “You have to know how to hold your hands, where to kick to, how to give out all your energy, and yet avoid hurting your partner. If you do not know your martial arts, you end up looking very ugly.”

Don “the Dragon” Wilson, American kickboxing champ and action star, from The Cinema of Vengeance DVD:

“Everybody thought that because I was a kick-boxing champion, I would be able to do martial arts films very easily. But what I found was that all the qualities that you use as a real athlete, a real fighter, you really don’t use them as a film fighter. They are really two different things. In a real fight, you want to hide the punch, and show no emotion when you are fighting. That is just the opposite of what you have to do in a film.”

Kwan Tak-hing (left) and Sek Kin in a still from Wong Fei-hung’s Combat with the Five Wolves (1969).

Wu Pang, director of 80-plus Wong Fei-hung movies starring Kwan Tak-hing, talking to the Hong Kong Film Archive’s oral history series: “[We made the Wong Fei-hung films] because Cantonese cinema wasn’t doing very well at that time, particularly those films featuring martial heroes like Fong Sai-yuk and Hong Xiguan with their flying swords and similar ploys. I thought that because the fantasy movies and the northern school martial arts films didn’t sell, why not make a real kung fu movie with Cantonese-style fist fighting? No one had tried that before.”

Lau Kar-leung, legendary martial arts choreographer and director who presented authentic depictions of martial arts styles, talking to Guangdong cable TV: “In the old days, there were no fight choreographers. The action was made up by the martial artists on the spot. As time moved on, action directors from Beijing Opera were employed to do the fight scenes. But due to their background, their action was flowery, with no physical contact. It wasn’t until the Wong Fei-hung films that physical contact was made in the fight scenes. This scared a lot of people off, as they didn’t like the idea of getting hurt.”

Lau Kar-leung (left) and Gordon Liu in a still from Challenge of the Masters (1976).

Cheng Pei-pei, “the Queen of Swords” who studied dance before learning martial arts on a Shaw Bros training course: “I was better at martial arts than people who came from Beijing opera. I was a dancer, so I have rhythm. If you come from Beijing opera, all the moves are very defined. If you come from the opera, you are very used to moving in patterns. Everything is posed. So I put more jazz dancing into it to free it up a bit.”

Director Cheung Sing-yim on not using a martial arts choreographer for Shaolin Temple, Jet Li Lianjie’s first film, while talking to the Film Archive’s oral history series:

“If we used our own actors to make Shaolin Temple, it would not be better than the others… so I proposed the idea of using a real kung fu athlete. At the rehearsal for the fight scene between Jet Li and Yu Cheng-hui, 11 of the [China national wushu] champions and three coaches watched it, and if there were places that needed improvement, they would speak their minds and the shot would be revised.”

Jet Li in a still from Shaolin Temple (1982).

Chang Cheh, groundbreaking director of One Armed Swordsman, which modernised the genre in the late 1960s, from the Film Archive’s oral history series: “The martial arts film has the same basic requirement as all other pictures. Whether it is a tragedy or a comedy, the characters and plots must move people and be entertaining. However, in entertainment, there must also be content, something aspiring to the higher levels. The modes of expression must be dramatic, visual, atmospheric and rhythmic.

“A movie fulfilling all these demands is a good movie. In terms of action, it is not enough just to have action in a scene – the action must be powerful and contain aesthetic beauty.”

Jimmy Wang (right) in a still from One-Armed Swordsman (1967).

Andrew Lau, director of the effects-laden The Stormriders, talking to the Film Archive’s oral history series:

“I feel that martial arts pictures have to move on. This is what makes the Hong Kong cinema special. The audiences love this quality. Even if you have problems with the budget you need to preserve this quality … The martial arts genre is our special product, that is why we must keep it.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.