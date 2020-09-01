Scandal-hit Jacqueline Wong sports new look, mask and all

Fans of Jacqueline Wong could hardly recognise the Hong Kong actress as she sports a new look with shorter bangs and a face mask, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The 30-year-old, who grabbed headlines in April 2018 for kissing married singer Andy Hui, posted a picture of herself with shorter hair and wearing a surgical mask on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Take good care of your body. Whatever they do or not do, you can always depend on yourself to protect yourself. #bettersafethansorry," she wrote in English, apparently referring to the outbreak of a flu-like disease in Hubei, China, recently.

Wong's social media accounts were under intense scrutiny after her return to Hong Kong in December following a seven-month hiatus in the United States.

Some fans said they liked her new hairstyle but others were still critical of her.

"Does she think she can change her image just by changing her looks? She's too naive," a netizen commented.

After the video of their indiscretion behind a taxi went viral, both Wong and Hui issued their apologies and have since kept a low profile.

However, the relationship between Wong and her boyfriend, Kenneth Ma, seemed to be over.