Schools issue warnings over children copying Netflix's Squid Game

Schools and other authorities around the world are warning parents not to let their children watch the hyper-violent Korean drama series Squid Game.

In Hong Kong, the English Schools Foundation, in a message on its mobile app, warned parents that Squid Game had become a topic of playground conversation and that the series included scenes of violence, death, sex and gambling.

“We suggest parents remain aware of what their children are watching, both on streaming TV and through social media,” the message said. “This is particularly relevant as Squid Game is trending high in popularity as the content is not suitable for primary-aged children.”

A smash hit for Netflix, the series is about a number of popular Korean children’s games that are transformed into often fatal trials of intelligence, strength, luck or endurance. Hundreds of competitors, most struggling financially, risk all for a massive cash prize. Losers are usually killed or die.

A scene from Netflix’s Squid Game.

Schools in Britain, the US, Asia, Europe, Canada and Australia have sent out warnings about the series, in part because children as young as six have been seen acting out the Squid Game competitions in playgrounds.

An Australian primary school warned parents to stop their children from watching Squid Game, which is rated 15, because it includes scenes of “extreme violence and gore”. Schools in England have warned parents to monitor their devices following reports of children watching the series.

Gareth Nichols, from Sir Francis Hill primary in Lincoln, eastern England, told the BBC that a teacher had seen “a small group of pupils within [the] school, aged around six” discussing the show and “re-enacting some scenes”.

ALSO READ: Squid Game fever is real, here's how Singaporeans are joining the game

Nichols said the class teacher “immediately contacted parents to make them aware”. The teacher also advised parents to check the settings on their devices as pupils could be finding and viewing the series, or parts of the series, without their parents’ knowledge.

Doctors at the US Child Mind Institute in New York, a non-profit organisation concerned with children’s mental health, recommended that no child should watch Squid Game until at least late adolescence, regardless of whether parents were watching with them.

Competitors go to face their next challenge in Squid Game.

“The level of violence is horrifying – more than most shows,” said David Anderson, vice-president of School and Community Programmes at the Institute. “It’s a murder fest with the premise that out of over 400 participants, there can only be one survivor.”

The appeal of the show came at least partly from the adrenaline rush it gives viewers, he adds. “It’s people who are desperate competing to the death for the amusement of the ultra-rich.”

Meanwhile, a few junior schools in New York have already banned Squid Game -inspired Halloween costumes because of the series’ violence.

The exploding popularity of the drama, now the most popular Netflix series of all time, has seen the theme of extreme risk and extreme reward seep through society worldwide and children everywhere are keen to watch the series.

They have also been enthusiastic about the simple children’s games featured in the series: a stop-go game, a game of bluff using marbles, a honeycomb biscuit-shape-making game, a tug of war, a stepping stone game and a version of tag.

The series’ popularity prompted Central Bedfordshire council in Britain to email parents about “aggressive” primary pupils, warning them to take care their children were not being unduly influenced by the violent series.

They were advised to “be vigilant”, according to the BBC. “There have been some concerning reports recently about children and young people ‘playing’ Squid Game whilst at school,” the email said.

“Squid Game is also being viewed via other platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, and given the popularity of the games in the show, developers have made various mini-games based on Squid Game on Roblox and other gaming platforms.”

A still from Squid Game. Photo: Netflix

Like many other authorities around the world, the council warned parents to prevent their children from watching Squid Game, telling them: “ The show is quite graphic with a lot of violent content .”

A glance at YouTube shows how far Squid Game has travelled and how easy it is for youngsters to find the content. The official trailer is posted on the video website, along with a video titled “I played the squid game and killed my friends”, and “The Squid Game cast reveals all including the design of the red light, green light doll” (the massive doll that mows down competitors with a hail of bullets).

Facebook and Instagram, too, and other social media often used by children, are bursting with references to Squid Game.

ALSO READ: People are sending 456 won to the Squid Game bank account, and other interesting things to know about the cast

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.