Seoul Vibe: In 1980s-set action comedy that tries to emulate the style of Fast and Furious films, Yoo Ah-in leads smuggling gang

3/5 stars

In the run-up to the 1988 Summer Olympics, South Korea was in the midst of a period of political and economic renewal.

A newly installed democratic government had replaced a military leadership, while the marketplace was suddenly flooded with desirable Western brands of everything from fast food to fashion.

This is the setting for Moon Hyun-sung's Seoul Vibe, an action-packed comedy thriller that is fuelled by '80s nostalgia, and all too eager to emulate the style and success of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Yoo Ah-in stars as Dong-wook, leader of a gang of opportunistic smugglers who are caught on their way back from a deal in the Middle East and forced into collaborating with Prosecutor Ahn (Oh Jung-se).

If they help him trace and secure a slush fund of billions of dollars, hoarded by the previous administration, he will provide them with safe passage to the US.

To do so, however, Dong-wook, his little sister Yoon-hee (Park Ju-hyun), Joon-gi (Ong Seong-wu), Bok-nam (Lee Kyoo-hyung), and Woo-sam (Go Kyung-pyo) will have to infiltrate a criminal organisation fronted by former military stooge Director Lee (Kim Sung-kyun) and the wily queen of loan sharks, President Kang (Moon So-ri).

Yoo Ah-in (left) as Dong-wook and Moon So-ri as President Kang in a still from Seoul Vibe.

PHOTO: Netflix

As an action movie, Seoul Vibe is admittedly rather pedestrian.

Its car chases, illegal street races and climactic aerial set pieces never come close to achieving the adrenaline-soaked spectacle of the films it holds so dear.

The plot also proves too convoluted, as it attempts to navigate an underworld of nefarious political subterfuge from the perspective of a band of largely oblivious small-timers.

Where Seoul Vibe scores is in its period setting. Woo-sam moonlights as a DJ, prone to compiling mix tapes for Dong-wook to play in his car.

(Front, from left) Kim Sung-kyun as Director Lee, Park Ju-hyun as Yoon-hee and Lee Kyoo-hyung as Bok-nam in a still from Seoul Vibe.

PHOTO: Netflix

His fondness for US hip-hop and local Korean pop ballads provides the film with an endlessly kinetic soundtrack.

Product placement is rife throughout, but earns its place as characters understandably fawn over the chance to finally enjoy McDonald's and Coca-Cola for the first time, and slide behind the wheel of a Mercedes or into a pair of brand new Nike Air Jordans.

Dong-wook and his cohorts make for a likeable bunch of opportunistic anti-heroes, while So-ri is an absolute hoot as their fearsome nemesis – just don't call her ahjumma (middle-aged woman).

While it may not find top gear as an action movie, '80s kids should find Seoul Vibe warrants a few spins round the block.

Seoul Vibe will start streaming on Netflix on Aug 26.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.