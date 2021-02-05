The sexiest male celebs with birthdays in February

February is the month of love. If you’re waiting for Cupid to bless you with a hot guy in your life, don’t fret. You can still celebrate with a little treat for yourself.

We’re talking about our list of delicious dudes who are bringing the heat. They are getting another year older, but look like they haven’t aged a day.

Nothing to do on Valentine’s Day? Read on and dream about the perfect man.

1. Harry Styles (Feb 1, 1994)

Our first encounter with Harry Styles was when he was in one of the biggest boybands of all time – the British sensation One Direction. With the drop of his self-titled debut solo album in 2017, the 27-year-old has successfully made the transition into a successful solo career.

Harry has since dropped another solo album, Fine Line, in 2019 that went on to sell millions of copies.

Privately, Harry is romantically linked to Olivia Wilde after the two were spotted holding hands. He is involved in many social causes, including gender equality and LGBT rights. Did we also mention that he loves breaking barriers with his fashion choices too? We’re obsessed.

2. Gerard Piqué (Feb 2, 1987)

Beyond his piercing soulful eyes and adroit football skills, Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué is also known as the hubby of Shakira.

It was a fateful meeting that brought the 34-year-old and the Hips Don’t Lie singer together. The two had met in 2010 while filming for the singer’s Waka Waka, that year’s FIFA World Cup theme song.

Despite her being 10 years older, the couple got together soon after the competition ended (his country won) and they have since had two kids together — Milan and Sasha in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Besides his sporting prowess and being the 17th highest-paid soccer player in 2018 by Forbes, Gerard is also an astute businessman and founded Kosmos Holding, a global sports and media investment group, in 2017.

3. Cho Kyuhyun (February 3, 1988)

Since his debut as a member of hot South Korean boyband Super Junior, Kyuhyun, 33, has made his name with his amazing vocal abilities.

He has one solo studio album and seven singles under his belt, among many others, and went viral with his performance as Genie in singing competition Masked Singer.

Moreover, Kyuhyun has shown an impressive range of talents in theatre and variety shows – both of which he has dived back into after his military discharge.

4. Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior (Feb 5, 1992)

Neymar was regarded as the most expensive football player ever after a record-breaking transfer fee of €222 million (S$360 million) from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Since his debut at 18, the 29-year-old Brazilian forward has quickly become the third-highest scoring player from the national team, behind Pelé and Ronaldo.

Neymar currently has a son named Davi Lucca with his former girlfriend Carolina Dantas. Here’s hoping that Neymar quickly recovers from his ankle injury and returns to the football field quickly. Till then, there’s always his chiseled jaw to ogle at.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (Feb 5, 1985)

As you can probably tell by now, Cristiano Ronaldo is not afraid of flaunting his sculpted stature in extremely micro shorts. Lucky us.

Beyond his model-esque good looks, the 36-year-old Portuguese forward is a talented sportsman. Starting his career at Lisbon-based Sporting CP, he then signed with Manchester United at the age of 18, becoming the team’s first-ever Portuguese player.

Widely regarded as one of the best football players in the world, the rugged-looking footballer has been awarded five Ballon D’Or, four Golden Shoes and multiple league championship titles.

Forbes had named him the third highest-paid athlete in 2018 behind Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Lionel Messi. Beyond the field, Cristiano is in a relationship with Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez, and has four kids.

6. Jung Yunho (Feb 6, 1986)

With his dashing boyish looks, amazing stage presence and dance performances, it is difficult not to be enthralled by Yunho. One-half of the South Korean sensation TVXQ, Yunho, 35, has worked hard for a long, illustrious career since 2003, and was part of the early Hallyu wave that swept through Asia.

Just a month ago, Yunho dropped his second solo extended play, Noir, consisting of the lead single Thank U. Romantically, Yunho is said to be single.

Yunho did reveal on variety show once that an ex-girlfriend broke up with him as she mistakenly thought that he was with another girl. The girl was actually fellow labelmate Heechul from Super Junior.

7. Michael B. Jordan (Feb 9, 1987)

Self-proclaimed anime lover, Michael B. Jordan (B stands for Bakari, which means “of noble promise” in Swahili) stole the show in Marvel superhero film Black Panther as villain Erik Killmonger with his super fine shirtless scenes (amongst other positive factors, of course).

Michael started his path to superstardom as a child model before finding fame in shows like The Wire (2002) and Creed (2015). American luxury label Coach also named Michael as the first global ambassador for the brand’s menswear business, beginning with their Spring/Summer 2019 releases.

8. Lee Sang-woo (Feb 13, 1980)

Lee Sang-woo, 41, first rose to prominence as Koo Se-joo in 2007 drama First Wives’ Club. Since then, the South Korean actor has continued to enthral us in shows such as Life Is Beautiful (2010) and Feast of the Gods (2012).

He had also played the prosecutor Kim Se-won in Touch Your Heart (2019) alongside Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na.

Sadly, this dashing puppy-eyed cutie is off the shelves as he is happily married to actress Kim So-yeon, so we will settle with catching his dramas and liking his photos on Instagram.

9. Bang Sung-hoon (Feb 14, 1983)

Hello, washboard abs. A Valentine’s Day baby, Bang Sung Hoon, or Sung Hoon as he is more popularly known, was a former South Korean national swimming team member for 14 years — his forte was breaststroke.

After a spinal injury forced him to retire, Sung Hoon, 38, made a name for himself again — by debuting in a 2011 supernatural romance drama, New Tales of Gisaeng, as Ah Da-mo.

He has since starred in dramas such as Oh My Venus (2015), The Idolmaster KR (2017), Netflix’s Sound of Heart – Reboot (2018) and My Secret Star (2020).

Besides his good looks, which clinched him the Korean Model Star at 2018’s Asia Model Awards, Sung Hoon is also a disc jockey and performs under his stage name ROI. What a talented guy.

10. Kim Soo-hyun (Feb 16, 1988)

Known for his roles in Dream High (2011), Moon Embracing The Sun (2012), My Love from the Star (2013) and It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (2020), Kim Soo Hyun is an instantly recognisable face for K-drama lovers.

Since debuting in 2007 in Kimchi Cheese Smile, the 33-year-old’s popularity has skyrocketed and he was even named in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

At his peak, he was reported to be the face of 17 different products in South Korea, which further attests to his star power.

Not surprising, just look at his flawless glowy skin and enviable lean physique.

11. J-Hope (Feb 18, 1994)

One-seventh of hit Korean boyband BTS, Jung Ho-seok is known by his stage name J-Hope, a name that references the hope in Pandora’s Box.

The group made news when they presented at the 2019 Grammy Awards, a first for a K-pop group, for the Best R&B album award, which eventually went to H.E.R.

Besides breaking local and international music records with the band’s relatable and evolutionary musicality, the performer has also released his own solo mixtape in 2018 that has garnered industry and commercial acclaim.

Not just a pretty face, the 27-year-old is a talented dancer, rapper, songwriter and choreographer. We like.

12. Shim Changmin (Feb 18, 1988)

Recognised for his high tenor register, Changmin, 33, found success as part of popular South Korean group TVXQ since his debut at the tender age of 14.

Changmin is still active in the K-pop scene with fellow bandmate Yunho and has written songs for fellow labelmates like Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and SHINee’s Taemin.

More than just a singer, Changmin has also been on the small screen, with acting roles in Mimi (2014) and The Scholar Who Walks The Night (2015) and hosting Moonlight Prince (2013) and Cool Kiz On The Block (2013).

Since discharging from mandatory army service (together with the above-mentioned Siwon), Changmin has made his comeback with TVXQ with their latest album New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love in 2018 and dropped a solo album Chocolate in 2020. Respect.

13. Kang Ha-neul (Feb 21, 1990)

Fans of Korean dramas will definitely find Kang Ha-neul, 31, a familiar face. Ha-neul first debuted as a musical theatre actor before crossing over to the small screen.

Since then, he has starred in many popular dramas ranging from The Heirs (2013), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016) and When the Camellia Blooms (2019), for which he had won the Baeksang Award for Best Actor (TV).

Despite his popularity, Ha-neul is single at the moment but has been rumoured to be romantically linked to singer-actress IU, rapper Cheetah and musical actress Lee Tae-eun. Fans won’t have to wait long to catch this cute boyish face back onscreen either – he is set to star in The Pirate 2 (2021).

14. Nam Joo-hyuk (Feb 22, 1994)

If you’ve caught the recently concluded Korean drama Start-Up starring Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho alongside Nam Joo-hyuk, 27, you would know that a polarising question that divided viewers is whether you are Team Nam Do-san (played by Joo-hyuk) or Team Han Ji-pyeong (played by Kim Seon-ho).

But did you know, before Joo-hyuk became one of the biggest South Korean actors (he has an impressive 14.6 million followers on Instagram), he actually started his career as a model?

Standing at a towering 1.88m, Joo-hyuk previously dated Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016) actress Lee Sung-kyung and was rumoured to be dating Suzy after Start-Up.

15. George Young (Feb 29, 1980)

Did you know that British-Chinese actor-host George Young is a recognised solicitor in England and Wales?

George revealed in 2012 to Men’s Health Singapore that he had made a career switch after being a lawyer for two years. He has since been in shows such as Channel 5’s The Pupil (2011), Channel 8’s Joys of Life (2012) and The Containment (2016).

The actor, who is turning 41, is married to the equally hot American-Taiwanese host Janet Hsieh and they have a son named Egan who regularly appears on his Instagram feed. They are also expecting their second child.

George had also partnered with Kiehl’s back in 2012 to raise funds and awareness to autism, a cause close to his heart as two of his three younger brothers have the condition.

Fun fact: George is a leap year baby (Feb 29) so he can only celebrate his birthday on the actual day every four years.

This article was first published in Her World Online.