Sharon Stone thinks women are most powerful after 40

The 63-year-old actress has rubbished the idea that women become less powerful with age and she thinks now is the perfect time to release her upcoming memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice.

In People's exclusive look at Sharon's Super Soul interview with Oprah Winfrey, she says: "I think that as we grow older, we have this societal pressure where people start to try to tell us that our worth is diminished."

However, the Hollywood star revealed she sees the situation totally differently.

She explained: "I think this is a time in our life when our worth is the most enhanced.

"I believe that's because it's the first time in your life when your worth becomes so much more. You become the most powerful than you've ever been."

Earlier this month, Sharon revealed she'd received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The actress actually took to Instagram to document her vaccination.

Alongside a snap of herself having the jab, she wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Got my first vaccine. Come to @coreresponse / Carbon Health. It was easy to get an appointment. (sic)"

The Basic Instinct star lost her grandmother and godmother to the illness last year, while she also revealed that her sister, Kelly, and her husband, Bruce, were both "fighting for their lives" with coronavirus at one point.

She said at the time: "My grandmother died of Covid and my godmother died of Covid. My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives and my sister is not doing well."

Sharon later updated her fans to let them know Kelly and her husband were on the mend and had tested negative for Covid in September.

She said: "I'm so relieved that I think I'm starting to crumble."