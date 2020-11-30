She's been on Ellen, played drums for Cyndi Lauper, and she's only 10

When former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant watched then eight-year-old Yoyoka Soma replicate the complicated drum fills on Good Times, Bad Times , from the group’s debut 1969 album, he said: “Well, I know where she can get a job.”

Plant’s praise for the 2018 video that’s been viewed nearly four million times spurred on the budding Japanese drummer. “I was very surprised, but honoured,” she said.

Now 10, she has spent countless hours emulating the thunderous drum fills by the late Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. He is, along with R&B pop drummer Chris Coleman and German jazz player Benny Greb, her favourite.

“John Bonham feels like me,” she said without elaborating.

She doesn’t need to. Yoyoka, as she is commonly known, lets her drumsticks do the talking. On the average two videos she posts every month, Yoyoka plays along with a wide range of musical acts, including Foo Fighters, The Police, Rush, Queen, Toto, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kiss, Bruno Mars and more. No genre is spared, as her sole goal is to improve.

Yoyoka bookends each video with a friendly wave of her drum sticks and an approachable smile. “The Rush song was so difficult that I practised for about a month,” she said. “Other songs take about three days. I currently like Radiohead and Rage Against The Machine.”

Her efforts have been noticed globally. She’s appeared on the US television talk show Ellen twice and, during one of those appearances, Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl gave a personal message of appreciation. US pop singer Cyndi Lauper asked Yoyoka to perform onstage with her when the singer last toured Japan, as did rock act Fall Out Boy.

More recently, she played blistering drums on a virtual video rendition of an Ozzy Osbourne song with world-class musicians and recorded two originals with another set of players (again virtually), among them bassist Billy Sheehan from US hard rock band Mr Big.

“I played with Fall Out Boy without rehearsals,” she said of her experiences. “Ellen was so much fun! I want to play live with Dave Grohl and Robert Plant one day.”

Away from the spotlight, Yoyoka treasures her family time in a northern Japanese ski town in Hokkaido, which she calls “cold but very peaceful”. There, she likes to create art and is learning to play golf during breaks from the drum kit, but music seems to constantly call her.

The family – Yoyoka’s parents (both professional musicians) and her younger brothers – have formed a band called Kaneaiyoyoka.

“The family band is a very important time,” said Yoyoka. In addition to releasing Japanese-language albums, one of their singles recently became a local television station’s theme tune. “Good morning! Good luck! Let’s do our best,” goes a lyric for the song penned by Yoyoka. “I’m still sleepy, but it’s time to switch on!”

Yoyoka treasures her family time in Hokkaido, northern Japan.

PHOTO: Yoyoka Soma

Perhaps recognising Yoyoka’s growing appeal among Japanese and foreigners alike, Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo has approached the drummer to take advertising campaigns, as have Italian fashion company Moncler and US footwear giant Nike. But Yoyoka seems to be taking all this in her stride.

Each day means a chance to get better on the drums. Whether she becomes one of the best drummers on the planet, as some observers are predicting, doesn’t seem to worry her too much at the moment.

“I just want to enjoy playing, perform in various places around the world and always have fun and freedom,” she said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.