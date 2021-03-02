Show Lo gets backlash from Chinese netizens after buying 200 boxes of Taiwan pineapples

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer Show Lo received backlash from Chinese netizens yesterday (March 1) after he bought 200 boxes of Taiwan pineapples.

The news came as China announced that it would ban the import of the fruit from Taiwan after they allegedly found three kinds of insects on the imports numerous times.

This led to many Taiwanese celebrities voicing their support for Taiwanese farmers and promoting Taiwan pineapples.

Show, who announced that he had bought 200 boxes of pineapples, was targeted by Chinese social media users who commented: “Don’t come to China to make money again!”

Others claimed he did it knowing that he has already lost his popularity in China and is therefore, turning to Taiwan for support.

Some even called Show a supporter of Taiwan independence, and called for a permanent country-wide ban on him in China.

Taiwanese influencer Holger Chen has voiced his support for Show.

Chen, who spent around NT$500,000 (S$24,000) on pineapples a few days ago, praised Show on his livestream yesterday: “Look at our Show Lo. He has the courage to buy pineapples and show his support for Taiwan.”

“I admire him," Chen continued, and added that Show has “changed his ways” to support Taiwan, which makes Show a “good man” in his books.

Chen also directed some harsh words at Chinese netizens, calling them weak-minded while claiming that Show doesn’t need China anymore as he has “already made a lot of money".