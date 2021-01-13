Show Lo hits back at comment about alleged sex scandals

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer Show Lo shocked his fans on Saturday (Jan 9) after responding to a teasing comment about his alleged sex scandals in which a social media user called him “Master of Time Management.”

On Jan 8, Show shared a list of TV series he had watched on Facebook and asked for fans’ recommendations.

The post drew much attention with his many friends and fans sharing their respective lists.

Meanwhile, some mocked him again for past affairs, with one recommending him to read the book of “Time Management.”

Lo replied in a self-mocking way to this comment: “I haven’t published the book yet.”

Lo replied in a self-mocking way to this comment: “I haven’t published the book yet.” PHOTO: Facebook/Show Lo

越獄風雲 陰屍路 紙房子 闇 愛蜜莉在巴黎 鬼滅之刃 安眠書店 東京大飯店 BG終極保鏢 三十而已 以家人之名 後街女孩 毒梟 闖關者 Sweet Home 驅魔麵館 好看 大推 你們看過哪些？還有你們覺得好看的也可以推薦給我的 Posted by 羅志祥 SHOW on Friday, January 8, 2021

In April 2020, Grace Chow, Lo’s ex-girlfriend grabbed headlines when she announced the end of a 9-year relationship with Lo with a social media post that accused him of being unfaithful to her.

Chow outed Lo’s sexual debauchery and penchant for “multi-player sports” sessions and said that he had improper long-term relationships with female artists during their relationship.

Lo has since drawn criticism from social media users, with many dubbing him as “Master of Time Management.”

Lo has kept a low profile ever since and he has seen his many projects canceled.

ALSO READ: Grace Chow claims breakup with 'scumbag' Show Lo was due to his chronic womanising that included orgies