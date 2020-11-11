Show Lo loses it while playing golf

TAIPEI — In an Instagram story released on Monday (Nov 9), Taiwanese singer Show Lo went to play golf to relax but went mad at the popular game instead.

“Today’s game sucked. I’m pissed off,” the 41-year-old — who was plagued by cheating rumours in April — said in the post, which was accompanied by an angry face emoji.

PHOTO: Instagram/showluo

To his fans’ relief, the post was followed by a second Instagram Story where he rolled back and forth on the grass.

PHOTO: Instagram/showluo

In early August, Show also shared a photo of himself playing golf.

The caption read: “It turns out that playing golf can give you a lot of insights and life lessons… The next step is always a new beginning.