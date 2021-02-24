Show Lo moves on from sex scandal and returns to spotlight with new YouTube channel

TAIPEI — After 10 months of silence, Taiwanese singer-host Show Lo announced on Tuesday (Feb 23) the exact time of his showbiz comeback.

The 41-year-old said on Instagram that his new YouTube channel will release the first video on Saturday evening, and asked fans to subscribe to the channel first.

When someone said they can’t find it, Lo replied: “You have to go to YouTube to look for it. You may see negative news about me from last year. Swipe them away!”

His ex-girlfriend Grace Chow broke up with him in April last year and exposed his philandering ways, which led to the collapse of his image and the complete suspension of his career.

He was only recently active on social media again.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/showlo

At the end of last year, Lo accepted an exclusive interview with a fashion magazine and talked about five major controversies about himself. The move was interpreted as an attempt to test the public's reactions before he makes his return to the spotlight.

Unexpectedly, negative news such as the illegal building of a roof-top swimming pool and the theft of his assistant’s social media account emerged, adding more hurdles to his comeback.