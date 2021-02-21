Show Lo vows to lose weight before releasing comeback album

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer Show Lo on Thursday (Feb 18) vowed to stick to his weight loss plan, stressing that it is time to “Start losing weight, Go!”

The 41-year-old singer, who faded away from Taiwan’s showbiz nine months ago due to a sex scandal, wrote in an Instagram story that he deliberately ate and drank indiscriminately in recent months, and gained 12kg in two and a half months.

He now weighs 82kg.

The post came after he promised the fans that he would make a comeback with a new album.

The singer also shared photos of a reunion dinner with his mother on Lunar New Year’s Eve (Feb 11).

The caption reads: “Every year, what I look forward to most is the home-cooked food prepared by my mother.

“Someone asked me before, 'Aren’t you tired of eating the same food every year?' I said no, after eating for nearly 40 years, I will never get bored, because this is the taste of mother, happiness, and home."

In April last year, Lo’s ex-girlfriend Grace Chow exposed his womanising ways, which wrecked his career severely.

He has kept a low profile for months since. The singer only recently taken to social media to share his life with fans.

ALSO READ: Grace Chow claims breakup with 'scumbag' Show Lo was due to his chronic womanising that included orgies