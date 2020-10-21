Shu Qi's wefie with popular Taiwanese stars goes viral

TAIPEI — A wefie of Taiwanese actress Shu Qi with her friends Cheryl Yang and Ruby Lin posted on Instagram on Monday (Oct 19) has gone viral.

Even though the light is dim, the three actresses, who are all over 40 years old, looked beautiful and relaxed.

Taiwanese actress Shu Qi (left) posed for a wefie with her friends Cheryl Yang (background) and Ruby Lin (foreground) in an Instagram photo posted on Monday. PHOTO: Instagram/sqwhat

Shu Qi wrote in her post: “It’s easy to miss a person when you are alone,” while hinting at her latest Taiwanese drama Blue Hour.

Responding to her post, Cheryl commented: “I’ve been missing you already.” Fans replied that they are excited about the three beauties together, adding: “My three favourite women are in this picture!”

Cheryl Yang PHOTO: Facebook/lovecherylyangRuby Lin PHOTO: Instagram/loveruby_official

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shu Qi has been in Taiwan since the beginning of the year. But her husband, Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Fung, has returned to Hong Kong for work.

On Sunday, the actress posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a face mask and a face shield, before announcing in a short video the following day that she was in quarantine.