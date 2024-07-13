Simple Plan to release pop-punk version of Elton John's Can You Feel The Love Tonight

Disney is releasing the LP A Whole New Sound, and Canadian pop punk band Simple Plan have put their spin on the iconic tune from The Lion King in honour of the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Walt Disney classic.

Simple Plan said: "We wanted to pay homage to Sir Elton John's original version while also adding our own style to it and making it sound fun and energetic. We're really stoked by how it turned out and we hope everyone will enjoy it."

Mickey Mouse and his Friends have recruited artists traversing alternative, rock and pop-punk to re-imagine Disney classics.

Simple Plan will also perform the cover at the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on Aug 9.

The Welcome To My Life rockers added: "We grew up watching Disney movies with our families and now we get to enjoy them with our own kids so it's pretty amazing to have been invited to be on this album."

Over the years, music lover Mickey has released several albums, including 1979's Mickey Mouse Disco, 1980's Yankee Doodle Mickey, 1983's Mickey Mouse Splashdance, and 1994's rap record Mickey Unrapped.

The other featured artists will be announced in due course.

